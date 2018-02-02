Another 380 acres sold for Foxconn, for $19 million

Village exercising options on 1,700 acres over next week

by

February 02, 2018, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/another-380-acres-sold-for-foxconn-for-19-million/

The village of Mount Pleasant completed the purchase of another 380 acres in the Foxconn project area after closing on 172 acres earlier this week.

Mount Pleasant paid roughly $19 million for six parcels located in area I and area III of the Foxconn project area. Land in area I will eventually be the site of Foxconn’s planned 22-million-square-foot LCD panel manufacturing campus while area III land will be used for construction staging and eventually be the site of suppliers.

The site Foxconn Technology Group has selected for its 20 million-square-foot campus.
Credit: Curtis Waltz / www.aerialscapes.com

The six parcels sold Thursday for about $50,000 an acre and all previously belonged to Thomas Fliess. Mount Pleasant officials said they would be closing on the purchase of about 1,700 acres over the next week.

The acquisition of land is being funded by a $60 million cash deposit Foxconn made in December and special assessments the company will also pay. If the project is successful, the company could earn that money back through development incentives if the massive TIF district supporting the project has enough of a surplus.

Not all of the land is being acquired through purchase options. The village will likely use eminent domain for a number of parcels, particularly smaller ones located near roads that will be undergoing construction. Those plans have sparked a lawsuit from a group of landowners who say they will be paid a fraction of what their neighbors will receive. Attorneys for Mount Pleasant have filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed from the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin.

Foxconn site plan.

The village of Mount Pleasant completed the purchase of another 380 acres in the Foxconn project area after closing on 172 acres earlier this week.

Mount Pleasant paid roughly $19 million for six parcels located in area I and area III of the Foxconn project area. Land in area I will eventually be the site of Foxconn’s planned 22-million-square-foot LCD panel manufacturing campus while area III land will be used for construction staging and eventually be the site of suppliers.

The site Foxconn Technology Group has selected for its 20 million-square-foot campus.
Credit: Curtis Waltz / www.aerialscapes.com

The six parcels sold Thursday for about $50,000 an acre and all previously belonged to Thomas Fliess. Mount Pleasant officials said they would be closing on the purchase of about 1,700 acres over the next week.

The acquisition of land is being funded by a $60 million cash deposit Foxconn made in December and special assessments the company will also pay. If the project is successful, the company could earn that money back through development incentives if the massive TIF district supporting the project has enough of a surplus.

Not all of the land is being acquired through purchase options. The village will likely use eminent domain for a number of parcels, particularly smaller ones located near roads that will be undergoing construction. Those plans have sparked a lawsuit from a group of landowners who say they will be paid a fraction of what their neighbors will receive. Attorneys for Mount Pleasant have filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed from the U.S. District Court for Eastern Wisconsin.

Foxconn site plan.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm