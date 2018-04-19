Amid rising Obamacare premiums, Walker seeks federal waiver for reinsurance program

Says premiums could drop 5 percent

by

April 19, 2018, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/amid-rising-obamacare-premiums-walker-seeks-federal-waiver-for-reinsurance-program/

Gov. Scott Walker has asked for a federal waiver to operate a state-based reinsurance plan designed to stabilize the state’s individual health insurance market and hold down premiums under the Affordable Care Act.

insurance

Following a 44 percent average spike in Obamacare premiums this year, Walker’s office estimates the $200 million program would lower premiums by 11 percent from what they otherwise would have been, amounting to a 5 percent decrease in premiums compared to 2018.

Under the plan, the state would pay $34 million for reinsurance in 2019, while $166 million would come from federal funds.

The plan to prop up the health care law comes as action has seemingly stalled at the federal level, Walker said.

The move also follows a lawsuit filed earlier this year by state Attorney General Brad Schimel and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the constitutionality of the ACA.

“We are taking action to address the challenges created by Obamacare and bring stability to the individual market,” Walker said. “Our Health Care Stability Plan provides a Wisconsin-based solution to help stabilize rising premiums in order to make health care more affordable for those purchasing in the individual market. With Washington D.C. failing to fix our nation’s health care system, Wisconsin must lead.”

The reinsurance program would pay insurers about 50 percent of claim costs between $50,000 and $250,000.

In recent years, several large health plans have dropped coverage in Wisconsin’s individual market or reduced their service areas. This year, 75,000 residents were forced to find new health plans because of insurers exiting the exchange.

Premiums went up an average of 44 percent this year, from an average of $520 to $751 a month. However, government subsidies offset the increases for many consumers.

Premiums are expected to drop to $711 next year under Walker’s plan.

Insurers currently on the exchange in Milwaukee County are Network Health Plan, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative and Children’s Community Health Plan.

Gov. Scott Walker has asked for a federal waiver to operate a state-based reinsurance plan designed to stabilize the state’s individual health insurance market and hold down premiums under the Affordable Care Act.

insurance

Following a 44 percent average spike in Obamacare premiums this year, Walker’s office estimates the $200 million program would lower premiums by 11 percent from what they otherwise would have been, amounting to a 5 percent decrease in premiums compared to 2018.

Under the plan, the state would pay $34 million for reinsurance in 2019, while $166 million would come from federal funds.

The plan to prop up the health care law comes as action has seemingly stalled at the federal level, Walker said.

The move also follows a lawsuit filed earlier this year by state Attorney General Brad Schimel and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the constitutionality of the ACA.

“We are taking action to address the challenges created by Obamacare and bring stability to the individual market,” Walker said. “Our Health Care Stability Plan provides a Wisconsin-based solution to help stabilize rising premiums in order to make health care more affordable for those purchasing in the individual market. With Washington D.C. failing to fix our nation’s health care system, Wisconsin must lead.”

The reinsurance program would pay insurers about 50 percent of claim costs between $50,000 and $250,000.

In recent years, several large health plans have dropped coverage in Wisconsin’s individual market or reduced their service areas. This year, 75,000 residents were forced to find new health plans because of insurers exiting the exchange.

Premiums went up an average of 44 percent this year, from an average of $520 to $751 a month. However, government subsidies offset the increases for many consumers.

Premiums are expected to drop to $711 next year under Walker’s plan.

Insurers currently on the exchange in Milwaukee County are Network Health Plan, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative and Children’s Community Health Plan.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am