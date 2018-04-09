Wisconsin Veterans Chamber and Ward4 launch veteran entrepreneurship program

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and Ward4 have partnered to offer a new program for military veteran entrepreneurs called The Command Post.

The co-working program will be held at Ward4 near downtown Milwaukee and dedicated to veteran-owned startups. The Command Post will provide resources, education and support to launch and scale a business via on-site support from business leaders and mentors, coaching and educational programming, and one year of Ward4 membership, all free of charge.

Applicants must be active members of the military or military veterans. The program is currently seeking applicants on a rolling basis. Up to 10 veteran entrepreneurs will complete the program simultaneously. Applicants are asked to submit a business plan and commit to attending and completing all coaching and workshop sessions during the program.

Applications are available on the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber site.

Milwaukee previously had a veteran startup assistance program, VETransfer, and a startup accelerator dedicated to military veterans, Victory Spark, but they went dormant in 2015.

Wisconsin also has an office of Bunker Labs, a Chicago-based nonprofit that helps early-stage startups led by veterans. Its Madison location serves veteran entrepreneurs throughout the state.