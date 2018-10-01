Water Council now accepting applications for startup accelerator

BREW to focus on six technical areas

by

October 01, 2018, 11:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/entrepreneurship/water-council-now-accepting-applications-for-startup-accelerator/

The Water Council is now accepting applications for its sixth cohort of the BREW Accelerator and BREW Corporate Accelerator competitions.

Global Water Center Building (1)

The Global Water Center at 247 W Freshwater Way.

Founded in 2013, BREW (Business-Research-Entrepreneurship-in Water) is offered in partnership with Milwaukee-based water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. and also receives funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. It provides startups with funding, training, and office and research space in the Global Water Center in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood over 14 weeks.

BREW Corporate is an expansion of the BREW program that provides the same training and funding, but with pre-existing interest and committed funding from a corporate partner that would use the technology for specific real-world challenges.

This time around, BREW will focus on: water treatment; water heating; sensors; Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence; agricultural runoff solutions; and emerging technologies.

More information and applications are available at watertechhub.com. The deadline is Nov. 30, and finalists will be announced in February 2019, with the programming beginning in March.

“With five cohorts of BREW participants under our belt, The Water Council has developed an expertise for helping water technology entrepreneurs develop their business model, improve their technology, and connect them with market and investor opportunities,” said Steve Glynn, director of innovation at The Water Council. “The BREW is a great way for early-stage water tech companies to gain meaningful momentum and advance their ideas in an environment unlike any other.”

