Startup Milwaukee to host live podcast series

Entrepreneurs to share journeys in fireside chats

August 20, 2018, 10:35 AM

Entrepreneurship organization Startup Milwaukee will host a live podcast series called Startup Milwaukee LIVE beginning next month.

Larry Hitchcock and Matthew Salzer of Socialeads.

Each podcast will feature a fireside chat with a Milwaukee-area entrepreneur who will discuss his or her journey of starting and growing a business.

“This event really focuses on a deep dive on an entrepreneur’s story and showcases it to the community so it can be an example of how entrepreneurs have found success in the region,” said Matt Cordio, founder and president of Startup Milwaukee.

The free events will take place at Venue 42, a new event space opening soon at the MKE Brewing facility in The Pabst complex.

The first event will be held Sept. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Venue 42, 1130 N. Ninth St. Larry Hitchcock and Matthew Salzer will discuss their experiences founding and growing social network prospect-finding tool Socialeads.

Socialeads went from being an idea in January to getting seed funding from a Fortune 500 company in July, Cordio pointed out. The company was raising a $750,000 seed round last month.

“We want to show off to the community their story and we’re amplifying it by producing a podcast,” he said.

Startup Milwaukee LIVE joins podcasts including “How Did You Do That?” and “Growth-Minded Milwaukee” that focus on the Milwaukee entrepreneurship community.

