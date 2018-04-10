Sherman Phoenix receives $250,000 state grant

Developers still need to raise $1 million

by

April 10, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/entrepreneurship/sherman-phoenix-receives-250000-state-grant/

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. today announced it has awarded a $250,000 Community Development Investment Grant for construction of the Sherman Phoenix project.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Sherman Phoenix is to be an entrepreneurial and wellness hub, which is being developed in a former BMO Harris Bank branch at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave. that was damaged by fire during civil unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood in 2016. The 20,000-square-foot space is set to open this fall.

Developer Juli Kaufmann and The Juice Kitchen owner JoAnne Johnson-Sabir are leading the fundraising and development of the co-working space, which Kaufmann described as a cross between an indoor mall and a public market. The number of participants has grown, and the space will now have 20 small business tenants – a mix of food, wellness, beauty and retail – mostly owned by people of color.

“I stand in the sense of possibility,” Johnson-Sabir said. “We will have a spectrum of entrepreneurs.”

But Kaufmann and Johnson-Sabir still have to raise another $1 million to get the project off the ground. Remediation and construction are underway in the space. The $2.5 million that has been raised so far came from about 50 investors, who included angel and crowd investors as well as philanthropists, Kaufmann said. The City of Milwaukee is also providing $215,000 in tax increment financing.

“We are certainly pounding the pavement every day, pounding the payment for that final million,” Kaufmann said.

At the event, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch championed the project for its community and statewide impact.

“We’re very excited not just about the WEDC’s contribution, but also about the entrepreneurs who will live their business dreams here,” Kleefisch said. “The people who will hire their friends and neighbors, the people who will have customers and clients right here in Sherman Park and the Milwaukee area.”

“Some of you know that outside my day job, I love enterprise, I love venture capital, I love co-location spaces,” Abele said, noting the project would harness pride, capacity and ability that were always in the neighborhood.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. today announced it has awarded a $250,000 Community Development Investment Grant for construction of the Sherman Phoenix project.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Sherman Phoenix is to be an entrepreneurial and wellness hub, which is being developed in a former BMO Harris Bank branch at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave. that was damaged by fire during civil unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood in 2016. The 20,000-square-foot space is set to open this fall.

Developer Juli Kaufmann and The Juice Kitchen owner JoAnne Johnson-Sabir are leading the fundraising and development of the co-working space, which Kaufmann described as a cross between an indoor mall and a public market. The number of participants has grown, and the space will now have 20 small business tenants – a mix of food, wellness, beauty and retail – mostly owned by people of color.

“I stand in the sense of possibility,” Johnson-Sabir said. “We will have a spectrum of entrepreneurs.”

But Kaufmann and Johnson-Sabir still have to raise another $1 million to get the project off the ground. Remediation and construction are underway in the space. The $2.5 million that has been raised so far came from about 50 investors, who included angel and crowd investors as well as philanthropists, Kaufmann said. The City of Milwaukee is also providing $215,000 in tax increment financing.

“We are certainly pounding the pavement every day, pounding the payment for that final million,” Kaufmann said.

At the event, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch championed the project for its community and statewide impact.

“We’re very excited not just about the WEDC’s contribution, but also about the entrepreneurs who will live their business dreams here,” Kleefisch said. “The people who will hire their friends and neighbors, the people who will have customers and clients right here in Sherman Park and the Milwaukee area.”

“Some of you know that outside my day job, I love enterprise, I love venture capital, I love co-location spaces,” Abele said, noting the project would harness pride, capacity and ability that were always in the neighborhood.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am