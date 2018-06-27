Scooter-share service Bird launches in Milwaukee

Company targets Third Ward on first day of Summerfest

by

June 27, 2018, 11:46 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/entrepreneurship/scooter-share-service-bird-launches-in-milwaukee/

Dockless electric scooter-share company Bird has launched in Milwaukee, beginning today.

Bird scooters were distributed in the Third Ward today.

The Santa Monica, California-based company has distributed its scooters on curbs around the Historic Third Ward, and said it plans to add more scooters in Milwaukee over time. Bird is targeting “last mile” riders who are facing a long walk that is too short to drive.

Music festival Summerfest begins today in the Third Ward.

Those interested in using a Bird scooter must download the Bird smartphone app to locate and rent a scooter. Riders must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license, and must agree to a safety code. The app provides a lesson on using the scooters. Users can also request a free helmet from Bird. The scooters cost $1 to rent, and then 15 cents per minute.

The scooters, which are designed to be ridden in the bike lane on the road, travel at a maximum of 15 miles per hour, and can go about 15 miles before they need to be charged. Users can then leave the scooters at the curb or at a bike rack when they are finished.

In cities where Bird is available, the company pays people to gather the scooters and bring them in for charging each night. The scooters are available from 7 a.m. to sunset.

Users download the Bird app to rent a scooter.

The company parks its scooters at “nests” each morning on the curbs of private properties with the permission of property owners, it says.

Milwaukee is the 20th city in which Bird has launched, and the company has submitted the necessary paperwork to operate in Milwaukee, a spokesman said.

“We work closely with the all of the cities in which we operate and look forward to doing so in Milwaukee so that Bird is a reliable and affordable transportation option,” the spokesman said.

Bird is one of several bike- and scooter-share companies that have been formed recently to provide an alternative transportation option in cities across the U.S. San Francisco-based for-profit bike- and scooter-share company LimeBike has been attempting to work with the City of Milwaukee and gain public support to launch its dockless service here. Milwaukee-based nonprofit bikesharing company, Bublr Bikes, which provides bike rentals via docking stations around the city and suburbs, recently raised $100,000 to continue expanding and prepare for competition from LimeBike.

Dockless electric scooter-share company Bird has launched in Milwaukee, beginning today.

Bird scooters were distributed in the Third Ward today.

The Santa Monica, California-based company has distributed its scooters on curbs around the Historic Third Ward, and said it plans to add more scooters in Milwaukee over time. Bird is targeting “last mile” riders who are facing a long walk that is too short to drive.

Music festival Summerfest begins today in the Third Ward.

Those interested in using a Bird scooter must download the Bird smartphone app to locate and rent a scooter. Riders must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license, and must agree to a safety code. The app provides a lesson on using the scooters. Users can also request a free helmet from Bird. The scooters cost $1 to rent, and then 15 cents per minute.

The scooters, which are designed to be ridden in the bike lane on the road, travel at a maximum of 15 miles per hour, and can go about 15 miles before they need to be charged. Users can then leave the scooters at the curb or at a bike rack when they are finished.

In cities where Bird is available, the company pays people to gather the scooters and bring them in for charging each night. The scooters are available from 7 a.m. to sunset.

Users download the Bird app to rent a scooter.

The company parks its scooters at “nests” each morning on the curbs of private properties with the permission of property owners, it says.

Milwaukee is the 20th city in which Bird has launched, and the company has submitted the necessary paperwork to operate in Milwaukee, a spokesman said.

“We work closely with the all of the cities in which we operate and look forward to doing so in Milwaukee so that Bird is a reliable and affordable transportation option,” the spokesman said.

Bird is one of several bike- and scooter-share companies that have been formed recently to provide an alternative transportation option in cities across the U.S. San Francisco-based for-profit bike- and scooter-share company LimeBike has been attempting to work with the City of Milwaukee and gain public support to launch its dockless service here. Milwaukee-based nonprofit bikesharing company, Bublr Bikes, which provides bike rentals via docking stations around the city and suburbs, recently raised $100,000 to continue expanding and prepare for competition from LimeBike.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am