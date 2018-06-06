Scale Up Milwaukee names new accelerator class

Scale Up Milwaukee has named the 15 businesses to participate in the fifth cohort of its Growth Accelerator.

The five-month program, formerly known as Scalerator, will help businesses at all stages learn how to identify and accelerate growth opportunities. Faculty and staff from the Lubar School of Business Executive Programs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will instruct participants. Scale Up will also introduce the businesses to banks, investors, corporations, public sector representatives and others that can help further their growth.

In its first four cohorts, Scale Up has brought 57 southeastern Wisconsin companies through the accelerator program.

The 15 new companies selected are:

The Growth Accelerator program will begin with a June 7 kickoff party at Central Standard Craft Distillery.