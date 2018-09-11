Scale Up Milwaukee announces second SPARC class

24 businesses to participate in growth training program

by

September 11, 2018, 12:14 PM

Scale Up Milwaukee has announced the 24 businesses selected for its second SPARC class.

Lisa McKay, owner of Lisa Kaye Catering.

The business growth training program, created in cooperation with the African American Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. with funding from JPMorgan Chase, is targeted to central city businesses with less than $1 million in revenue.

The selected businesses are:

According to Scale Up Milwaukee, the annual revenue for these companies is an average of $298,000. They have a total of 163 employees.

Last year, 21 companies participated in the inaugural SPARC class. JPMorgan Chase has again committed to supporting the 2018 and 2019 SPARC programs.

“We are very excited to continue this partnership with JPMorgan Chase that is transforming companies in our city. They have shown inspirational commitment to Milwaukee and growth,” said Elmer Moore Jr., executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee.

Scale Up Milwaukee also hosts the five-month Growth Accelerator program, which aims to drive growth for businesses with $1 million or more in revenue.

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?
Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?

Improving labor efficiency and overall productivity in manufacturing is possible

by Carol Crawford

