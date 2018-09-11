Scale Up Milwaukee announces second SPARC class

Scale Up Milwaukee has announced the 24 businesses selected for its second SPARC class.

The business growth training program, created in cooperation with the African American Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. with funding from JPMorgan Chase, is targeted to central city businesses with less than $1 million in revenue.

The selected businesses are:

According to Scale Up Milwaukee, the annual revenue for these companies is an average of $298,000. They have a total of 163 employees.

Last year, 21 companies participated in the inaugural SPARC class. JPMorgan Chase has again committed to supporting the 2018 and 2019 SPARC programs.

“We are very excited to continue this partnership with JPMorgan Chase that is transforming companies in our city. They have shown inspirational commitment to Milwaukee and growth,” said Elmer Moore Jr., executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee.

Scale Up Milwaukee also hosts the five-month Growth Accelerator program, which aims to drive growth for businesses with $1 million or more in revenue.