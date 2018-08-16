Milwaukee has some of the youngest entrepreneurs in the country

Lower cost of living makes starting a business easier

by

August 16, 2018, 1:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/entrepreneurship/milwaukee-has-some-of-the-youngest-entrepreneurs-in-the-country/

Milwaukee has the ninth-youngest entrepreneurs in the country, according to a new study by online loan marketplace LendingTree.

Dan Steininger and Elizabeth Lundberg of BizStarts.

The average age of Milwaukee founders on their companies’ dates of origination is 38.98, according to the study. Overalll, 43.3 percent of Milwaukee entrepreneurs are millennials, 37.5 percent are Gen X, 17 percent are baby boomers, 1.3 percent are Silent generation and 0.9 percent are Gen Z.

Having entrepreneurs that skew younger could mean they have an easier time getting started, according to the study.

LendingTree pointed to Milwaukee’s low cost of living and low costs for businesses, including tax incentives, exemptions and credits that help cut costs for new business founders.

“Entrepreneurial hopefuls can find plenty of backing in the Milwaukee area,” LendingTree said. “Startup Milwaukee, for example, provides education and networking through Milwaukee Startup Week and similar initiatives. BizStarts offers further resources for local entrepreneurs, while other incubators like Milwaukee 7 can provide capital and funding for young companies.”

Elizabeth Lundberg, executive director of BizStarts, said the study demonstrates the support Milwaukee shows for the entrepreneurial community.

“I think Milwaukee does a great job with UWM and Marquette and their entrepreneurship training programs, as well as The Commons, so there’s this effort to instill the entrepreneurial mindset early on and through education, as well,” Lundberg said. “Because Milwaukee has accessibility, we can leverage the opportunity for more people to become an entrepreneur earlier, like the makers’ market or the pop-up locations.”

She praised Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. and Kiva loans, both of which can help entrepreneurs get started. And in an area with a lower cost of living, less capital is needed to get off the ground, Lundberg said.

“Coming in to Milwaukee, the cost of living is so reasonable…and it’s not as densely competitive (as larger cities), and those are two big opportunities,” she said.

The study shows the cities with the youngest founders are likely to have some of the lowest barriers to becoming an entrepreneur, and to have strong networks and resources in place to help them succeed. LendingTree also found cities with the youngest entrepreneurs have lower costs of living and taxes and thriving local economies.

“For young entrepreneurs, finding the right location can be an important part of launching their startup,” said Hunter Stunzi, senior vice president of business loans at LendingTree. “Entrepreneurs should consider the different factors working for — or against — new companies in a city and try to find a location with strong support systems and lower barriers to entry.”

LendingTree used anonymized data from borrowers seeking business loans on its platform to conduct the study. It focused on businesses formed within the past five years.

Milwaukee has the ninth-youngest entrepreneurs in the country, according to a new study by online loan marketplace LendingTree.

Dan Steininger and Elizabeth Lundberg of BizStarts.

The average age of Milwaukee founders on their companies’ dates of origination is 38.98, according to the study. Overalll, 43.3 percent of Milwaukee entrepreneurs are millennials, 37.5 percent are Gen X, 17 percent are baby boomers, 1.3 percent are Silent generation and 0.9 percent are Gen Z.

Having entrepreneurs that skew younger could mean they have an easier time getting started, according to the study.

LendingTree pointed to Milwaukee’s low cost of living and low costs for businesses, including tax incentives, exemptions and credits that help cut costs for new business founders.

“Entrepreneurial hopefuls can find plenty of backing in the Milwaukee area,” LendingTree said. “Startup Milwaukee, for example, provides education and networking through Milwaukee Startup Week and similar initiatives. BizStarts offers further resources for local entrepreneurs, while other incubators like Milwaukee 7 can provide capital and funding for young companies.”

Elizabeth Lundberg, executive director of BizStarts, said the study demonstrates the support Milwaukee shows for the entrepreneurial community.

“I think Milwaukee does a great job with UWM and Marquette and their entrepreneurship training programs, as well as The Commons, so there’s this effort to instill the entrepreneurial mindset early on and through education, as well,” Lundberg said. “Because Milwaukee has accessibility, we can leverage the opportunity for more people to become an entrepreneur earlier, like the makers’ market or the pop-up locations.”

She praised Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. and Kiva loans, both of which can help entrepreneurs get started. And in an area with a lower cost of living, less capital is needed to get off the ground, Lundberg said.

“Coming in to Milwaukee, the cost of living is so reasonable…and it’s not as densely competitive (as larger cities), and those are two big opportunities,” she said.

The study shows the cities with the youngest founders are likely to have some of the lowest barriers to becoming an entrepreneur, and to have strong networks and resources in place to help them succeed. LendingTree also found cities with the youngest entrepreneurs have lower costs of living and taxes and thriving local economies.

“For young entrepreneurs, finding the right location can be an important part of launching their startup,” said Hunter Stunzi, senior vice president of business loans at LendingTree. “Entrepreneurs should consider the different factors working for — or against — new companies in a city and try to find a location with strong support systems and lower barriers to entry.”

LendingTree used anonymized data from borrowers seeking business loans on its platform to conduct the study. It focused on businesses formed within the past five years.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm