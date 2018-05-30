Former Bucks star Sidney Moncrief to host entrepreneurship summit in Milwaukee

Plans to focus on soft skills for emerging leaders

May 30, 2018, 10:14 PM

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Sidney Moncrief will facilitate an Emerging Entrepreneur Leadership Summit in Milwaukee from June 12 to 15.

Sidney Moncrief leads a group of military service members and military veterans in a “Go Bucks!” cheer at the Bucks’ practice facility in St. Francis in 2015.
(PHOTO: Milwaukee VA Medical Center)

“We’re excited about the opportunity to impact individuals in the Milwaukee area,” Moncrief said in an interview. “They can be an emerging entrepreneur, they could be an existing entrepreneur, but most importantly, we want people who are considering becoming an entrepreneur.”

The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ManpowerGroup headquarters, 110 Manpower Place in Milwaukee. The seminar is free and lunch is included, thanks to its sponsorship by the Moncrief Game Changer Institute and Herb Kohl Philanthropies. Attendees must pre-register at sidneymoncrief.org.

“We have the capacity for this summit of about 40 to 50 participants,” he said. “We like to keep our summits smaller so we can have more engagement, better interaction and hopefully more impact with the participants.”

Moncrief plans to cover soft skills and leadership topics, including developing a brand; understanding the importance of a mission, vision and values; communicating effectively; developing confidence in negotiations; and selling successfully.

“We are focused in this particular entrepreneurship institute on soft skills and emotional intelligence of the entrepreneurs themselves,” Moncrief said. “Less focus on structure of their company, more focus on professionally and personally how good they are in developing those emotional skills and soft skills.”

While the Moncrief Game Changer Institute has done several career and workforce readiness summits, this is the first entrepreneurship summer institute it has offered, Moncrief said.

“My passion is coaching,” he said. “Initially, I thought it was totally coaching basketball players. But as I started doing professional development with youth and adults, it became apparent to me that I love impacting people.”

