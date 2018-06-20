African American Chamber introduces business accelerator

RISE to target entrepreneurs in underserved neighborhoods

by

June 20, 2018, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/entrepreneurship/african-american-chamber-introduces-business-accelerator/

Ossie Kendrix

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is launching a new business accelerator called RISE for entrepreneurs in underserved neighborhoods.

RISE is based on the successful MORTAR program in Cincinnati. A cohort of Milwaukee leaders, including African American Chamber president and chief executive officer Ossie Kendrix, traveled to Cincinnati several months ago to see MORTAR in action, Kendrix said.

MORTAR has graduated 180 entrepreneurs over the past four years, and their businesses have helped revitalize vacant city-owned storefronts in Cincinnati, he said.

“The goal is really working with startups and what we are considering as neighborhood entrepreneurs,” Kendrix said. “A few of us delegates went to Cincinnati and spoke to some of the entrepreneurs, some of the facilitators, some of the MORTAR organization leaders…trying to figure out how we could bottle up that entrepreneurial synergy and release it within the greater Milwaukee community.

“We chose to sign an agreement with MORTAR to develop a curriculum that really mirrors their efforts but is very relatable to Milwaukee residents in putting them through an intentional entrepreneurship training program.”

The African American Chamber will administer the program in partnership with LISC Milwaukee and The Milwaukee Urban League as part of their Ramp Up Project, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, which also includes the Pop-Up MKE initiative and their new Financial Opportunity Centers.

Graduates of the RISE program could potentially fill some of the vacant storefronts that are part of Pop-Up MKE, said Donsia Strong Hill, executive director of LISC Milwaukee.

“We really thought having a culturally contextualized program would really make a difference for neighborhood entrepreneurs,” Strong Hill said. “We’re very interested in not displacing, culturally or otherwise, people who have been in these neighborhoods and supporting the neighbors and trying to support their families in these neighborhoods.”

RISE aims to offer education, guidance and mentorship for entrepreneurs, and Kendrix plans to cover topics such as business development, marketing, branding and network development. RISE also will provide access to capital funds of up to $35,000 for participants, and the opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential investors.

Having grown up in Milwaukee’s challenged 53206 zip code and in Sherman Park, Kendrix said he knows the importance of helping potential entrepreneurs seize the opportunity to start a business in underserved neighborhoods.

“One of the lessons at a young age is if you can’t find a job, make a job,” he said.

The first RISE cohort will target the Harambee neighborhood where the Urban League is located. The second cohort will target the Lindsay Heights neighborhood, and the third will target Clark Square, Kendrix said.

The first rise cohort will begin July 9 at the Urban League offices, and class will be held once a week for 14 weeks. The chamber is accepting applications through June 29, and plans to choose about 14 entrepreneurs from any industry to participate. The cost for entrepreneurs is $250.

Ossie Kendrix

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is launching a new business accelerator called RISE for entrepreneurs in underserved neighborhoods.

RISE is based on the successful MORTAR program in Cincinnati. A cohort of Milwaukee leaders, including African American Chamber president and chief executive officer Ossie Kendrix, traveled to Cincinnati several months ago to see MORTAR in action, Kendrix said.

MORTAR has graduated 180 entrepreneurs over the past four years, and their businesses have helped revitalize vacant city-owned storefronts in Cincinnati, he said.

“The goal is really working with startups and what we are considering as neighborhood entrepreneurs,” Kendrix said. “A few of us delegates went to Cincinnati and spoke to some of the entrepreneurs, some of the facilitators, some of the MORTAR organization leaders…trying to figure out how we could bottle up that entrepreneurial synergy and release it within the greater Milwaukee community.

“We chose to sign an agreement with MORTAR to develop a curriculum that really mirrors their efforts but is very relatable to Milwaukee residents in putting them through an intentional entrepreneurship training program.”

The African American Chamber will administer the program in partnership with LISC Milwaukee and The Milwaukee Urban League as part of their Ramp Up Project, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, which also includes the Pop-Up MKE initiative and their new Financial Opportunity Centers.

Graduates of the RISE program could potentially fill some of the vacant storefronts that are part of Pop-Up MKE, said Donsia Strong Hill, executive director of LISC Milwaukee.

“We really thought having a culturally contextualized program would really make a difference for neighborhood entrepreneurs,” Strong Hill said. “We’re very interested in not displacing, culturally or otherwise, people who have been in these neighborhoods and supporting the neighbors and trying to support their families in these neighborhoods.”

RISE aims to offer education, guidance and mentorship for entrepreneurs, and Kendrix plans to cover topics such as business development, marketing, branding and network development. RISE also will provide access to capital funds of up to $35,000 for participants, and the opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential investors.

Having grown up in Milwaukee’s challenged 53206 zip code and in Sherman Park, Kendrix said he knows the importance of helping potential entrepreneurs seize the opportunity to start a business in underserved neighborhoods.

“One of the lessons at a young age is if you can’t find a job, make a job,” he said.

The first RISE cohort will target the Harambee neighborhood where the Urban League is located. The second cohort will target the Lindsay Heights neighborhood, and the third will target Clark Square, Kendrix said.

The first rise cohort will begin July 9 at the Urban League offices, and class will be held once a week for 14 weeks. The chamber is accepting applications through June 29, and plans to choose about 14 entrepreneurs from any industry to participate. The cost for entrepreneurs is $250.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm