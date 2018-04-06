YP Week to reach almost 30 communities throughout the state

Wisconsin’s Young Professional Week will feature about 180 seminars, workshops, discussions, and social events geared toward the millennial workforce.

Almost 30 cities and counties throughout Wisconsin, including Beaver Dam, Beloit, Clark County, Green Bay, Eau Claire, ​Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, and Madison will participate in this annual week-long event series that will take place from April 20 to April 28.

“YP Week is a series of programs and events, but what people may not understand about it is it’s really a collaboration effort for developing talent attraction strategies for the state,” said Jeremy Fojut, co-founder of Newaukee, which describes itself as a Milwaukee-based social architecture firm, heading Milwaukee YP Week.

Milwaukee YP Week, which is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual, will feature over 30 events throughout the nine days. Newaukee is hosting several events that are new to this year’s lineup.

They include Bands and (Cold) Brews on April 23, which kicks off the week with coffee and live music at Pilcrow Coffee; Laughing Lunch on April 24 at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee; Political Open Mic on April 25 at Good City Brewing; and Food Prize, a cooking contest for area restauranteurs and chefs to compete for a $5,000 cash prize.

Fojut said YP Week has a much greater purpose than just its events and programs, and that the broader goal is to expand Wisconsin YP Week to include all 72 counties in the state.

“The impetus was on Milwaukee, but it’s much bigger than that now,” he said.