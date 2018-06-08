UWM to offer undergraduate public health degree

First bachelor's degree offered at Zilber School of Public Health

by

June 08, 2018, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/uwm-to-offer-undergraduate-public-health-degree/

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will offer its first undergraduate degree in public health beginning in spring 2019.

The UWM Zilber School of Public Health at the former Pabst Brewrey site.

The UW System board of regents on Friday approved the new UWM bachelor’s program, which will be offered through the Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health.

It’s the first bachelor’s degree offered at the Zilber School, which already offers graduate programs.

UWM representatives said the new degree will help build a pipeline to meet the local and national demand for a diverse pool of public health professionals.

“Expanding public-health courses, research opportunities and internship connections to more students means the Zilber School will be even more effective in pursuing our mission of advancing population health, health equity and social and environmental justice,” said Ron Perez, interim dean of the Zilber School.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects higher than average growth from 2016 to 2026 in jobs related to public health, including health educators and community health workers, environmental scientists and specialists, social and community service managers, and statisticians. Nearly 40 percent of Wisconsin’s public health workforce is expected to retire by 2020, UWM said.

Last year, the Zilber School received its national accreditation, becoming the only accredited school of public health in the state. University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Medical College of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse all have accredited graduate programs.

The Zilber School offers a master in public health degree with concentrations in biostatistics, community and behavioral health promotion, environmental health sciences, epidemiology, and public health policy and administration. There are also three doctoral degrees available.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will offer its first undergraduate degree in public health beginning in spring 2019.

The UWM Zilber School of Public Health at the former Pabst Brewrey site.

The UW System board of regents on Friday approved the new UWM bachelor’s program, which will be offered through the Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health.

It’s the first bachelor’s degree offered at the Zilber School, which already offers graduate programs.

UWM representatives said the new degree will help build a pipeline to meet the local and national demand for a diverse pool of public health professionals.

“Expanding public-health courses, research opportunities and internship connections to more students means the Zilber School will be even more effective in pursuing our mission of advancing population health, health equity and social and environmental justice,” said Ron Perez, interim dean of the Zilber School.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects higher than average growth from 2016 to 2026 in jobs related to public health, including health educators and community health workers, environmental scientists and specialists, social and community service managers, and statisticians. Nearly 40 percent of Wisconsin’s public health workforce is expected to retire by 2020, UWM said.

Last year, the Zilber School received its national accreditation, becoming the only accredited school of public health in the state. University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Medical College of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse all have accredited graduate programs.

The Zilber School offers a master in public health degree with concentrations in biostatistics, community and behavioral health promotion, environmental health sciences, epidemiology, and public health policy and administration. There are also three doctoral degrees available.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm