UWM exceeds $200 million fundraising campaign target

Raises record amount in 2017-18 fundraising year

by

September 10, 2018, 1:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/uwm-exceeds-200-million-fundraising-campaign-target/

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee officials said Monday the university has exceeded its $200 million goal for its  comprehensive fundraising campaign after raising a record amount in 2017-18.

UWM – Lubar School of Business

UWM officials went public last fall with the university’s ambitious campaign – called Made in Milwaukee, Shaping the World: The Campaign for UWM – after quietly raising $170 million toward that goal since 2012. At that time, officials set a goal of raising $30 million to complete the campaign.

Officials on Monday said UWM raised $38.2 million over the last fiscal year, which ended June 30. It’s the largest amount ever raised at the university in a year and represents an increase of 16.4 percent over the previous record of $32.9 million in 2012-13.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment, and I am grateful to all our alumni, close friends and supporters who have contributed to our campaign,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said.

UWM will continue its campaign through June 30, 2019. The campaign goal was double that of UWM’s previous fundraising campaign, which ended in 2008 with $120 million raised.

“The enthusiasm and generous support of our donors allowed us to reach this milestone and gives us great momentum during the final stretch of the campaign,” Mone said. “I’m incredibly proud of our fundraising team, who continue to punch above their weight, enabling success for so many more students, faculty and staff.”

The largest gift in the campaign came from co-chairs Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, who gave $10 million in 2015 to establish the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center. It was the couple’s second $10 million gift to UWM.

“I believe there is no more important institution in Milwaukee and the state than UWM,” Sheldon Lubar said. “The university provides a pipeline of talent that is critical for our region’s businesses. We consider our investment in UWM a benefit to every citizen of Wisconsin.”

Another significant gift included Mary and Ted Kellner’s $5 million donation through the Kelben Foundation to support faculty scholarships and entrepreneurship.

At the time of the public campaign launch last year, the university also revealed Rockwell Automation’s $1.7 million commitment to help launch a connected systems institute at the university.

“During this campaign, we have seen an outpouring of support from our alumni, community partners, friends, faculty and staff,” said Patricia Borger, UWM’s vice chancellor for development and alumni relations. “The fact that we have reached our goal one year ahead of schedule reflects the extraordinary dedication of our donors, who realize how valuable UWM is to the individual lives of our students and to the entire region of southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.”

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee officials said Monday the university has exceeded its $200 million goal for its  comprehensive fundraising campaign after raising a record amount in 2017-18.

UWM – Lubar School of Business

UWM officials went public last fall with the university’s ambitious campaign – called Made in Milwaukee, Shaping the World: The Campaign for UWM – after quietly raising $170 million toward that goal since 2012. At that time, officials set a goal of raising $30 million to complete the campaign.

Officials on Monday said UWM raised $38.2 million over the last fiscal year, which ended June 30. It’s the largest amount ever raised at the university in a year and represents an increase of 16.4 percent over the previous record of $32.9 million in 2012-13.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment, and I am grateful to all our alumni, close friends and supporters who have contributed to our campaign,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said.

UWM will continue its campaign through June 30, 2019. The campaign goal was double that of UWM’s previous fundraising campaign, which ended in 2008 with $120 million raised.

“The enthusiasm and generous support of our donors allowed us to reach this milestone and gives us great momentum during the final stretch of the campaign,” Mone said. “I’m incredibly proud of our fundraising team, who continue to punch above their weight, enabling success for so many more students, faculty and staff.”

The largest gift in the campaign came from co-chairs Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, who gave $10 million in 2015 to establish the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center. It was the couple’s second $10 million gift to UWM.

“I believe there is no more important institution in Milwaukee and the state than UWM,” Sheldon Lubar said. “The university provides a pipeline of talent that is critical for our region’s businesses. We consider our investment in UWM a benefit to every citizen of Wisconsin.”

Another significant gift included Mary and Ted Kellner’s $5 million donation through the Kelben Foundation to support faculty scholarships and entrepreneurship.

At the time of the public campaign launch last year, the university also revealed Rockwell Automation’s $1.7 million commitment to help launch a connected systems institute at the university.

“During this campaign, we have seen an outpouring of support from our alumni, community partners, friends, faculty and staff,” said Patricia Borger, UWM’s vice chancellor for development and alumni relations. “The fact that we have reached our goal one year ahead of schedule reflects the extraordinary dedication of our donors, who realize how valuable UWM is to the individual lives of our students and to the entire region of southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?
Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?

Improving labor efficiency and overall productivity in manufacturing is possible

by Carol Crawford

Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy – and some headaches
Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy – and some headaches

Estate planning is something we all should consider

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm