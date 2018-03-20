UW-Madison tops state universities in U.S. News grad school rankings

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best Graduate Schools rankings.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison showed up on several of the lists and typically was the highest ranked Wisconsin university. However, UW-Madison’s rankings in the “Best Business Schools” and “Best Engineering Schools” categories slipped compared to a year ago.
Here’s how the state’s universities ranked in each major grad school category (last year’s rankings in parentheses):
Best Business Schools
37. UW-Madison (34th for the 2018 rankings)
Best Engineering Schools
20. UW-Madison (18)
116. UW-Milwaukee (116)
127. Marquette (133)
Best Law Schools
27. UW-Madison (30)
95. Marquette (100)
Best Medicine Schools – Research
28. UW-Madison (28)
72. Medical College of Wisconsin
Best Medicine Schools – Primary Care
14. UW-Madison (14)
43. Medical College of Wisconsin
Best Nursing Schools – Master’s
82. Marquette (63)
91. UW-Milwaukee (67)
146. Concordia University Wisconsin (147)
146. UW-Eau Claire (115)
201. Alverno College (136)
Best Nursing Schools – Doctor of Nursing Practice
28. UW-Madison (26)
61. UW-Milwaukee (52)
66. Marquette (62)
97. UW-Eau Claire (79)
142. Concordia University Wisconsin (97)
Best Education Schools
2. UW-Madison (3)
75. Marquette (101)
78. UW-Milwaukee (77)
