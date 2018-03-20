UW-Madison tops state universities in U.S. News grad school rankings

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison showed up on several of the lists and typically was the highest ranked Wisconsin university. However, UW-Madison’s rankings in the “Best Business Schools” and “Best Engineering Schools” categories slipped compared to a year ago.

Here’s how the state’s universities ranked in each major grad school category (last year’s rankings in parentheses):

Best Business Schools

37. UW-Madison (34th for the 2018 rankings)

Best Engineering Schools

20. UW-Madison (18)

116. UW-Milwaukee (116)

127. Marquette (133)

Best Law Schools

27. UW-Madison (30)

95. Marquette (100)

Best Medicine Schools – Research

28. UW-Madison (28)

72. Medical College of Wisconsin

Best Medicine Schools – Primary Care

14. UW-Madison (14)

43. Medical College of Wisconsin

Best Nursing Schools – Master’s

82. Marquette (63)

91. UW-Milwaukee (67)

146. Concordia University Wisconsin (147)

146. UW-Eau Claire (115)

201. Alverno College (136)

Best Nursing Schools – Doctor of Nursing Practice

28. UW-Madison (26)

61. UW-Milwaukee (52)

66. Marquette (62)

97. UW-Eau Claire (79)

142. Concordia University Wisconsin (97)

Best Education Schools

2. UW-Madison (3)

75. Marquette (101)

78. UW-Milwaukee (77)