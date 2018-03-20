UW-Madison tops state universities in U.S. News grad school rankings

But its business, engineering school rankings slip

by

March 20, 2018, 10:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/uw-madison-tops-state-universities-in-u-s-news-grad-school-rankings/

U.S. News & World Report released its 2019 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison showed up on several of the lists and typically was the highest ranked Wisconsin university. However, UW-Madison’s rankings in the “Best Business Schools” and “Best Engineering Schools” categories slipped compared to a year ago.

UW-Madison

Here’s how the state’s universities ranked in each major grad school category (last year’s rankings in parentheses):

Best Business Schools
37. UW-Madison (34th for the 2018 rankings)

Best Engineering Schools
20. UW-Madison (18)
116. UW-Milwaukee (116)
127. Marquette (133)

Best Law Schools
27. UW-Madison (30)
95. Marquette (100)

Best Medicine Schools – Research
28. UW-Madison (28)
72. Medical College of Wisconsin

Best Medicine Schools – Primary Care
14. UW-Madison (14)
43. Medical College of Wisconsin

Best Nursing Schools – Master’s
82. Marquette (63)
91. UW-Milwaukee (67)
146. Concordia University Wisconsin (147)
146. UW-Eau Claire (115)
201. Alverno College (136)

Best Nursing Schools – Doctor of Nursing Practice
28. UW-Madison (26)
61. UW-Milwaukee (52)
66. Marquette (62)
97. UW-Eau Claire (79)
142. Concordia University Wisconsin (97)

Best Education Schools
2. UW-Madison (3)
75. Marquette (101)
78. UW-Milwaukee (77)

News

