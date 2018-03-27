University of Wisconsin now offering free entrepreneurship course online

In-person classes to be held in Milwaukee, Kenosha

March 27, 2018, 11:32 AM

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Small Business Development Center has launched a new free online course for entrepreneurs, and plans to host in-person classes in Milwaukee and Kenosha soon.

First Steps to Starting a Business” is divided into four sections: entrepreneurial mindset, the business idea, financial readiness and next steps. Each section has an interactive lesson, short video stories from entrepreneurs, and a self-assessment. The course takes about an hour to complete, and can be stopped and restarted as needed.

In Milwaukee, in-person classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 18, May 16, June 13, August 15, September 19, October 17, November 14 and December 5 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education. Cost is $29.

The in-person class in Kenosha will be held by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in cooperation with Kenosha Startup Week. It will take place Tuesday, April 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kenosha Area Business Alliance, 5500 Sixth Ave., #200 in Kenosha.

