State launching $1.9 million campaign to attract veterans

The state of Wisconsin is launching a $1.9 million effort to convince military personnel and their spouses to relocate to the state when they transition to civilian life, Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday.

The campaign is part of $6.8 million state lawmakers approved earlier this year for marketing to attract potential workers to the state. An initial campaign targeted millennials in the Chicago-area earlier this year. That effort expands to other Midwestern cities this fall and the state targets alumni of higher education institutions in Wisconsin as well.

“As our dedicated members of the military prepare to return to civilian life, they are looking for the best place possible to start a new career, raise a family and enjoy an outstanding quality of life. We are going to make a strong case that Wisconsin can meet all those needs – and more,” Walker said in a statement.

The governor and a number of members of his administration are making stops at businesses around the state Friday to promote the new effort.

The veteran campaign includes sending a delegation of Wisconsin officials to military basis in California, Washington, North Carolina, Hawaii, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Germany and Japan. The governor’s office says the state is the first to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes program. The delegation will be attending Hiring our Heroes’ summits at each base, starting with Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in California on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Other elements of the effort include a paid media campaign that will run through June 30, 2019. Social media posts targeting transitioning veterans, geo-targeted digital ads around bases the delegation is visiting and print and online ads in publications targeting transitioning veterans and their spouses are all included in the paid media campaign.

A section of InWisconsin.com, the state’s talent attraction website, will be dedicated to info for veterans. The Department of Workforce Development is also adding a military occupation code search tool to its WiscJobsForVets.com website to help veterans find jobs matching their skillsets.