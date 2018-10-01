St. John’s School for the Deaf

Glance at Yesteryear

by

October 01, 2018, 4:20 AM

This photo shows St. John’s School for the Deaf in St. Francis. Founded in 1876, St. John’s was a Catholic school for deaf children at 3680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. that closed in 1983. It was run by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. The 12-acre site is now home to Deer Creek Intermediate School.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.

