Spanish immersion early childhood center planned in Shorewood

Minnesota-based school chain planning first Wisconsin franchise

by

July 03, 2018, 1:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/spanish-immersion-early-childhood-center-planned-in-shorewood/

Casa de Corazón, a Minnesota-based chain of Spanish immersion early childhood centers, plans to open its first Wisconsin franchise in the former Goldi building in Shorewood.

The former Goldi building at 4114 N. Oakland Ave.

Nicholas Plummer, a Minnesota resident who is planning to open one of the early childhood centers in Shorewood, said the school has signed a letter of intent to occupy the building at 4114 N. Oakland Ave., pending conditional use permit approval from the city.

The 10,000-square-foot building was formerly home to Goldi, a boutique and gift shop, until the store closed in 2014.

Planned renovations of the building include creating three infant rooms, three toddler rooms, and four classrooms for pre-schoolers, an indoor play space, a commercial kitchen and nursing facilities, Plummer said. It will also have a 3,200-square-foot playground.

Casa de Corazon centers provide Spanish immersion child care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, ranging in age from six-weeks to five-years-old. It expects to serve 124 students and have 30 employees.

The chain has four locations in the Twin Cities. Natalie Standridge, owner of Casa de Corazon, said the network has decided to bring its programming to Wisconsin after conducting a demographic study of cities across the country.

“We looked at what communities were in need of programming like this, what communities were in line with the types of families that we serve and employees that we employ. And one of them was the greater Milwaukee area,” she said. “What we’re trying to do through franchising is bring our unique model of child care to new communities.”

In addition to offering Spanish immersion instruction, the school serves only farm-to-table food from local farmers.

“That’s unique to the child care industry,” Standridge said. “We’re boiling and pureeing 100 percent certified organic fruits and vegetables for the infants and making from scratch breakfast, lunch and snacks for the toddlers and pre-schoolers throughout the day.”

Plummer said he plans to work with farmers markets in Shorewood and Whitefish Bay to source the school’s produce.

The school is expected to open at the end of the year or in early 2019, Plummer said. The Shorewood plan commission will consider the school’s conditional use permit on July 24.

Casa de Corazón, a Minnesota-based chain of Spanish immersion early childhood centers, plans to open its first Wisconsin franchise in the former Goldi building in Shorewood.

The former Goldi building at 4114 N. Oakland Ave.

Nicholas Plummer, a Minnesota resident who is planning to open one of the early childhood centers in Shorewood, said the school has signed a letter of intent to occupy the building at 4114 N. Oakland Ave., pending conditional use permit approval from the city.

The 10,000-square-foot building was formerly home to Goldi, a boutique and gift shop, until the store closed in 2014.

Planned renovations of the building include creating three infant rooms, three toddler rooms, and four classrooms for pre-schoolers, an indoor play space, a commercial kitchen and nursing facilities, Plummer said. It will also have a 3,200-square-foot playground.

Casa de Corazon centers provide Spanish immersion child care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, ranging in age from six-weeks to five-years-old. It expects to serve 124 students and have 30 employees.

The chain has four locations in the Twin Cities. Natalie Standridge, owner of Casa de Corazon, said the network has decided to bring its programming to Wisconsin after conducting a demographic study of cities across the country.

“We looked at what communities were in need of programming like this, what communities were in line with the types of families that we serve and employees that we employ. And one of them was the greater Milwaukee area,” she said. “What we’re trying to do through franchising is bring our unique model of child care to new communities.”

In addition to offering Spanish immersion instruction, the school serves only farm-to-table food from local farmers.

“That’s unique to the child care industry,” Standridge said. “We’re boiling and pureeing 100 percent certified organic fruits and vegetables for the infants and making from scratch breakfast, lunch and snacks for the toddlers and pre-schoolers throughout the day.”

Plummer said he plans to work with farmers markets in Shorewood and Whitefish Bay to source the school’s produce.

The school is expected to open at the end of the year or in early 2019, Plummer said. The Shorewood plan commission will consider the school’s conditional use permit on July 24.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm