Rockwell, Manpower aiming to hit veteran training target by 2020

Companies plan to upskill 1,000 vets per year

by

April 19, 2018, 6:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/rockwell-manpower-aiming-to-hit-veteran-training-target-by-2020/

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation and Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup plan to have the infrastructure in place to train 1,000 veterans per year in advanced manufacturing, but the chief executives at both companies said reaching that target will require interest from potential employers and balancing the quality of training with program growth.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“We have a plan in the bank to build out what’s required by 2020,” said Joe Allie, Rockwell director of global competency.

Blake Moret, Rockwell chairman and chief executive officer, said the timeline is “pretty quick” considering the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing was just an idea less than a year ago. Rockwell and Manpower announced they would aim to train 1,000 veterans per year last June and ran an initial pilot class in Cleveland last fall.

Rockwell has training facilities in Ohio it has used for its own employees for a six-month training program for decades. The AAM puts veterans through a more targeted program that runs over 12 weeks. It prepares the veterans to work on a technician level on equipment on a factory floor.

Moret

While the pilot class was underway, Rockwell invested $2 million to build out a lab and classroom space at its corporate headquarters in Milwaukee. Allie said establishing the training in Milwaukee was straightforward, but some of the logistical elements of bringing training here presented challenges. The company eventually partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for housing and also had to find transportation for veterans who came from around the country.

A group of 23 veterans, the first to go through the Milwaukee program, graduated from the program Thursday and 16 already have jobs lined up.

Moret said the two companies plan to graduate 150 veterans this year.

“We’re off to a great start from a program perspective,” said Jonas Prising, Manpower chairman, president and CEO.

Prising said Rockwell and Manpower had hoped to uncover skills adjacencies where certain military skillsets transferred easily to advanced manufacturing settings.

“What’s really been encouraging has been that hypothesis has been realized in a way we find really gratifying,” he said.

The companies plan to continue to expand the program, but Prising said it is important to balance growth with quality instruction.

Moret said the early success is good, but scaling the program up will require finding what he termed “anchor tenants.”

“There’s always going to be companies who ask for one or two here and there, but to get to that thousand you’re going to have to have companies that are hiring 40 or 50 of these employees a year,” Moret said.

Many of the AAM graduates end up working for Rockwell customers and Moret acknowledged it is a shift for the company to be providing employees instead of hardware or software.

Prising

“It’s the kinds of deeper relationships that we’re seeking to build,” he said. “We’ve moved from hardware to a large amount of our offering is software and we’re adding the services that 20 years ago were more of an afterthought or a sales concession.”

He said benefits go beyond getting goodwill and closer relationships with customers because it puts people in place trained on the latest Rockwell technology.

Prising said the program is a good example of what happens when complimentary companies work together and added it also demonstrates the importance of providing training targeted towards the specific skills of certain populations.

“This is a really good illustration that the more targeted you can be … the better outcomes you will have,” he said.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation and Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup plan to have the infrastructure in place to train 1,000 veterans per year in advanced manufacturing, but the chief executives at both companies said reaching that target will require interest from potential employers and balancing the quality of training with program growth.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“We have a plan in the bank to build out what’s required by 2020,” said Joe Allie, Rockwell director of global competency.

Blake Moret, Rockwell chairman and chief executive officer, said the timeline is “pretty quick” considering the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing was just an idea less than a year ago. Rockwell and Manpower announced they would aim to train 1,000 veterans per year last June and ran an initial pilot class in Cleveland last fall.

Rockwell has training facilities in Ohio it has used for its own employees for a six-month training program for decades. The AAM puts veterans through a more targeted program that runs over 12 weeks. It prepares the veterans to work on a technician level on equipment on a factory floor.

Moret

While the pilot class was underway, Rockwell invested $2 million to build out a lab and classroom space at its corporate headquarters in Milwaukee. Allie said establishing the training in Milwaukee was straightforward, but some of the logistical elements of bringing training here presented challenges. The company eventually partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for housing and also had to find transportation for veterans who came from around the country.

A group of 23 veterans, the first to go through the Milwaukee program, graduated from the program Thursday and 16 already have jobs lined up.

Moret said the two companies plan to graduate 150 veterans this year.

“We’re off to a great start from a program perspective,” said Jonas Prising, Manpower chairman, president and CEO.

Prising said Rockwell and Manpower had hoped to uncover skills adjacencies where certain military skillsets transferred easily to advanced manufacturing settings.

“What’s really been encouraging has been that hypothesis has been realized in a way we find really gratifying,” he said.

The companies plan to continue to expand the program, but Prising said it is important to balance growth with quality instruction.

Moret said the early success is good, but scaling the program up will require finding what he termed “anchor tenants.”

“There’s always going to be companies who ask for one or two here and there, but to get to that thousand you’re going to have to have companies that are hiring 40 or 50 of these employees a year,” Moret said.

Many of the AAM graduates end up working for Rockwell customers and Moret acknowledged it is a shift for the company to be providing employees instead of hardware or software.

Prising

“It’s the kinds of deeper relationships that we’re seeking to build,” he said. “We’ve moved from hardware to a large amount of our offering is software and we’re adding the services that 20 years ago were more of an afterthought or a sales concession.”

He said benefits go beyond getting goodwill and closer relationships with customers because it puts people in place trained on the latest Rockwell technology.

Prising said the program is a good example of what happens when complimentary companies work together and added it also demonstrates the importance of providing training targeted towards the specific skills of certain populations.

“This is a really good illustration that the more targeted you can be … the better outcomes you will have,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am