Partners Advancing Values in Education and School That Can to merge

Two Milwaukee nonprofit organizations, Partners Advancing Values in Education and Schools That Can Milwaukee, announced Thursday they plan to merge and relaunch as a new organization dedicated to supporting schools.

The organizations, both of which are are focused on recruiting and developing leaders in Milwaukee schools, are searching for an executive director to lead the combined organization, which will have a new name when it launches in the fall.

PAVE and STCM currently serve more than 80 schools, though only about 20 are served by both organizations. Leaders of the organizations said they will have a stronger impact operating together than they do separately.

“This merger strengthens the impact of two already strong and complementary organizations,” said Cory Nettles, PAVE board chair and managing director of Generation Growth Capital. “All of us at PAVE and STCM are excited to enter into this next chapter.”

The new organization expects to retain all current PAVE and STCM staff members. The organizations said they offer compatible services and programs, but that there is little redundancy in their programming.

“Combining these organizations is what’s best for our children, our schools, and our city,” said Leslie Dixon, STCM board chair. “Moving forward together allows both organizations to expand their reach and impact while using resources most effectively.”

PAVE, which was founded in 1986, makes grants and provides training and support to school leaders and board members to help them overcome organizational challenges, attract outside resources and increase school enrollment. PAVE has matched more than 100 leaders to serve on boards of independent charter and private choice schools in Milwaukee.

Schools That Can launched in 2010 and is focused on recruiting, training and coaching principals and other school administrators. The organization works with traditional district, independent charter and private choice schools. Through its Burke Fellowship, a principal licensure program at Alverno College, STCM has graduated 26 licensed principals to date.

The new organization will work with all Milwaukee school sectors, including Milwaukee Public Schools, independent charter and private choice.

The organizations said all programming will continue as planned through the school year under a management team co-led by Dave Steele, PAVE president and chief executive officer, and Abby Andrietsch, co-founder and executive director of STCM.

Steele will continue to oversee PAVE programming for the remainder of the program year, and will retain a leadership role with the new organization. Andrietsch announced in January plans to leave STCM in June to spend more time with family.

Dixon will co-chair the new organization’s board along with John Grogan, a veteran of the PAVE board and executive vice president at Northwestern Mutual.