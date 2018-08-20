This photo, taken by James Conklin and cataloged in 1938, shows Mount Mary College for Girls in Milwaukee. The Catholic women’s college, originally in Prairie du Chien, was established at this site by the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1929. It was renamed Mount Mary University in 2013 and continues to operate at 2900 Menomonee River Parkway. In the foreground is Blue Mound Golf and Country Club.

