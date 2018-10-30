Marquette’s College of Nursing receives $1 million gift from 1959 alumna

Marquette University’s College of Nursing has received a $1 million estate gift to support scholarships for undergraduate and graduate nursing students.

The planned gift is from Barbara Regan, a 1959 alumna of Marquette’s nursing program.

The Regan family is closely connected with Marquette. Barbara Regan’s father-in-law, late husband Michael Regan, brother, son-in-law and daughter all attended the university.

“It’s incredible to see the impact that Marquette has had on three generations of the Regan family,” said Michael Lovell, president of Marquette. “This family’s legacy commitment to providing scholarship support for the next generation of nurse caregivers is inspiring, and we are truly grateful.”

Barbara and Michael Regan, a three-time Marquette graduate, met as students while working together in the delivery room at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee. The couple married in 1960.

“I wanted to honor what would have been my 50th wedding anniversary and could think of no better way than to help the future nurse leaders in our community receive a Marquette nursing education,” Regan said.

Over the past three years, the university has doubled enrollment in its undergraduate nursing program to meet the increased need for health care workers, said Janet Wessel Krejci, dean of Marquette’s College of Nursing.

“The Regan family’s generous gift will help ensure that the next generation of nurse leaders is educated in the Marquette tradition of providing high quality, compassionate care for the whole person,” Krejci said.