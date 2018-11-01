Marquette provost Dan Myers steps down

Marquette University provost Dan Myers has stepped down from his position effective immediately, the university announced.

Myers has served as provost since 2015.

“All of us at Marquette are grateful to Dan for his leadership and the impact he made on the university over the past three years,” Marquette president Michael Lovell said in a news release Wednesday. “The chemistry and alignment of a president and provost are incredibly important for success, especially in a strong provost model of shared governance. Ultimately, I determined we needed a different combination of skills and perspectives to ensure we fulfill Marquette’s long-term strategic vision of being among the most innovative and accomplished Catholic, Jesuit universities in the world.”

Myers helped the university achieve the objectives of its strategic plan, Beyond Boundaries, and was the architect behind the university’s Hispanic-serving Institution initiative and faculty cluster hires for a new Race and Ethnic Studies program, the university said in a news release.

Kimo Ah Yun, dean of the Diederich College of Communication, has been named acting provost.

Ah Yun joined Marquette in 2016 after serving as associate dean of the College of Arts and Letters, chair of the Department of Communication Studies, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning and a professor of communication studies at California State University, Sacramento. During his tenure, he co-chaired a committee that facilitated campus-wide conversations on topics such as discrimination, identity and privilege.

“Kimo has decades of experience as a senior academic leader, and I know he will serve Marquette well during this transition period,” Lovell said. “Kimo’s strong relationships within the university and his knowledge of our long-term vision and strategic priorities will ensure we continue to deliver a transformational education grounded in our Catholic, Jesuit mission.”

Myers’ departure follows the university’s announcement last week that its executive vice president of operations Dave Lawlor has resigned to join Gen 3 Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm.

Joel Pogodzinski, formerly chief financial officer at Marquette, has been appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer.