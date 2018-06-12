Marquette professor awarded $1.6 million NIH grant for spinal cord injury research

Study focused on using gene therapy to treat brain cells damaged in spinal cord injuries

by

June 12, 2018, 11:23 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/marquette-professor-awarded-1-6-million-nih-grant-for-spinal-cord-injury-research/

Marquette University professor Murray Blackmore was awarded a $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue his research of spinal cord injury and paralysis.

Dr. Murray Blackmore, associate professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University.

It’s the second $1.6 million NIH grant that Blackmore, an associate professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Health Sciences, has received in five years.

Blackmore’s primary research focuses on the use of gene therapy to treat brain cells damaged in spinal cord injuries, leading to nerve growth and regeneration at the injury site. The therapy can reverse paralysis, leading to partial regained movement and motor control.

With the findings funded from Blackmore’s first NIH grant, his lab will continue to the next phase of the project, which includes the use of stem cells and a recently developed nerve labeling technique to better visualize nerve growth and regeneration.

“To restore motor control after trauma in the brain and spinal cord, cut nerve fibers must regrow, and critically, must reconnect with the appropriate target cells, forming a ‘bridge’ across the injury,” Blackmore said. “My team and I are testing additional activity-based therapies to amplify and enhance the connections of the regrown nerves in order to make that nerve ‘bridge’ more structurally sound, with the goal of increasing motor control and function.”

The use of stem cells in the formation of those nerve bridges is a key component of the new grant proposal. The initial work was funded by a seed grant from the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation, based in Waukesha.

“Dr. Blackmore remains at the leading edge of his field and continues to add vital information to the body of knowledge with respect to spinal cord injury and nerve regeneration,” said Dr. William Cullinan, dean of the College of Health Sciences and director of the Integrative Neuroscience Research Center at Marquette University. “The continued confidence shown by the NIH is evidence of the innovative work being done by his team and is yet another example of the commitment to research at Marquette University.”

Marquette University professor Murray Blackmore was awarded a $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue his research of spinal cord injury and paralysis.

Dr. Murray Blackmore, associate professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University.

It’s the second $1.6 million NIH grant that Blackmore, an associate professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Health Sciences, has received in five years.

Blackmore’s primary research focuses on the use of gene therapy to treat brain cells damaged in spinal cord injuries, leading to nerve growth and regeneration at the injury site. The therapy can reverse paralysis, leading to partial regained movement and motor control.

With the findings funded from Blackmore’s first NIH grant, his lab will continue to the next phase of the project, which includes the use of stem cells and a recently developed nerve labeling technique to better visualize nerve growth and regeneration.

“To restore motor control after trauma in the brain and spinal cord, cut nerve fibers must regrow, and critically, must reconnect with the appropriate target cells, forming a ‘bridge’ across the injury,” Blackmore said. “My team and I are testing additional activity-based therapies to amplify and enhance the connections of the regrown nerves in order to make that nerve ‘bridge’ more structurally sound, with the goal of increasing motor control and function.”

The use of stem cells in the formation of those nerve bridges is a key component of the new grant proposal. The initial work was funded by a seed grant from the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation, based in Waukesha.

“Dr. Blackmore remains at the leading edge of his field and continues to add vital information to the body of knowledge with respect to spinal cord injury and nerve regeneration,” said Dr. William Cullinan, dean of the College of Health Sciences and director of the Integrative Neuroscience Research Center at Marquette University. “The continued confidence shown by the NIH is evidence of the innovative work being done by his team and is yet another example of the commitment to research at Marquette University.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm