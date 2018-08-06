Marquette biologist awarded $900,000 National Science Foundation grant

A Marquette University biologist has received a $900,000 grant from the National Science foundation to continue her cell biology research.

Dr. Rosemary Stuart, a professor of biological sciences, is studying the function and regulation of mitochondrial ribosomes. The project seeks to understand the molecular mechanisms that regulate mitochondrial ribosome activity, which has important implications for cellular ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) production. Numerous conditions, including neurological and muscular diseases, have been linked to mitochondrial dysfunction.

The grant funds the research of Stuart’s lab research associate and a graduate student, in addition to undergraduate student researchers.

“Our research team has made significant progress in this project over the past three years and had acquired compelling preliminary data, which directly supported the success of our renewal grant application,” Stuart said. “The award seeks to advance STEM discovery while promoting hands-on learning and training in the laboratory.”

The award will also promote professional development opportunities to help students with career and graduate school readiness, with a focus on women, underrepresented minority and first-generation students.