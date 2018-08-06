ManpowerGroup president and COO to retire

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup announced today that Darryl Green plans to retire from his role as president and chief operating officer on Aug. 31.

Green, 58, cited family health issues for the departure. He joined ManpowerGroup in 2007 and has served on its executive leadership team for the duration. Green was hired as president, APME and Northern Europe, and was named COO in 2014.

Jonas Prising, chairman and chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup, plans to take on Green’s duties, and the company does not plan to hire a successor COO.

“Darryl is an exceptional leader in many ways. He has always delivered strong business results in all the roles he has held and leaves us with a legacy of improved commercial processes, operational excellence and the focus on continuous improvement,” Prising said in a statement. “We have benefitted from his outstanding business acumen and experience and the foundations he has helped create for our accelerated performance and progress. I want to thank him for his many contributions in making the company stronger and even better prepared for continued success.”

ManpowerGroup reported net income of $143.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $117 million, or $1.72 per share, in the second quarter of 2017. Revenues totaled $5.7 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year.