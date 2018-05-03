Longtime QPS Employment executive Immekus dies at 52

Mark Immekus, a longtime executive at Brookfield-based QPS Employment Group, died unexpectedly last week at the age of 52, according to a statement from the company.

Immekus was president and chief sales officer at QPS. He helped Scott Mayer, QPS chairman and chief executive officer, start the company in 1985.

“QPS started in my parent’s basement 33 years ago when we were both in our early 20s,” Mayer said in the statement. “Through the help of my parents assisting two 20-somethings make sound business decisions and Mark’s dedication to work alongside me, we were able to survive those first couple of challenging years.”

Immekus moved from being an account executive to a sales leadership role and eventually became a partner in the business.

“He was not only a talented sales rep himself, but was able to teach and guide so many others who he mentored. Employees loved working with him as he expected your best, but managed with compassion and fairness,” said Dan McNulty, QPS president and chief operations officer.

Immekus is survived by four children and his wife Sonja. He also loved to golf and played bass guitar in a local church band.

“Mark made such a lasting impact on this organization and everyone he interacted with. He will be incredibly missed,” Mayer said.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, May 4 at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5901 Westway, Greendale. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.