Lakeland University to host TEDx event

Lakeland University in Sheboygan County will host its first TEDx event in October with a theme focused on “The Other Side.”

TEDx events are similar to TED talks but are independently organized. The program is designed to help communities, organizations and individuals start conversations and connections.

The Lakeland event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4. It is being organized by Charlie Krebs, Lakeland assistant professor of theater and speech.

The event will include a mix of live presenters and a screening of TED Talks videos. Potential speakers can submit proposals here. The inviting presentations “that challenge us to explore new perspectives about ourselves and about the world around us.”