Kohl’s gives $1.5 million to new Milwaukee Public Museum educational initiative

Kohl’s is giving $1.5 million to the Milwaukee Public Museum for a new traveling educational initiative that will bring museum programming to underserved communities across the state.

The gift from the Menomonee Falls-based retailer will support the new “MPM and Kohl’s on the Move” initiative and the continuation of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, which provides free museum access on the first Thursday of the month.

“We are proud to partner with the Milwaukee Public Museum on this exciting new traveling education initiative to bring hands-on learning and museum collections to communities across the state of Wisconsin,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of corporate communications. “The museum is an asset to our hometown and through programs like MPM and Kohl’s on the Move and Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, we are fortunate to make the museum accessible to even more children and families in our community.”

Led by a team of museum educators, MPM and Kohl’s on the Move will offer programming to schools, libraries and community centers across Wisconsin. Programs will include hands-on learning opportunities using items from the museum’s educational collections, such as butterfly specimens and microscopes, dinosaur fossils, a paleontologist’s toolkit and a mummification model.

“We are honored by Kohl’s commitment to the Milwaukee Public Museum and its support of our new educational program,” said Dennis Kois, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “As Wisconsin’s only major natural history museum, we are especially excited for the opportunity Kohl’s has given us to share our exhibits, collections, and research with families throughout the rest of the state.”

Kohl’s and its philanthropic program Kohl’s Cares have committed nearly $2 million to MPM since 2009.