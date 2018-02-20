Kohl’s gives $1.5 million to new Milwaukee Public Museum educational initiative

'MPM and Kohl's on the Move' will bring museum programming to underserved communities

by

February 20, 2018, 12:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/kohls-gives-1-5-million-to-new-milwaukee-public-museum-educational-initiative/

Kohl’s is giving $1.5 million to the Milwaukee Public Museum for a new traveling educational initiative that will bring museum programming to underserved communities across the state.

Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum.

The gift from the Menomonee Falls-based retailer will support the new “MPM and Kohl’s on the Move” initiative and the continuation of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, which provides free museum access on the first Thursday of the month.

“We are proud to partner with the Milwaukee Public Museum on this exciting new traveling education initiative to bring hands-on learning and museum collections to communities across the state of Wisconsin,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of corporate communications. “The museum is an asset to our hometown and through programs like MPM and Kohl’s on the Move and Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, we are fortunate to make the museum accessible to even more children and families in our community.”

Led by a team of museum educators, MPM and Kohl’s on the Move will offer programming to schools, libraries and community centers across Wisconsin. Programs will include hands-on learning opportunities using items from the museum’s educational collections, such as butterfly specimens and microscopes, dinosaur fossils, a paleontologist’s toolkit and a mummification model.

“We are honored by Kohl’s commitment to the Milwaukee Public Museum and its support of our new educational program,” said Dennis Kois, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “As Wisconsin’s only major natural history museum, we are especially excited for the opportunity Kohl’s has given us to share our exhibits, collections, and research with families throughout the rest of the state.”

Kohl’s and its philanthropic program Kohl’s Cares have committed nearly $2 million to MPM since 2009.

Kohl’s is giving $1.5 million to the Milwaukee Public Museum for a new traveling educational initiative that will bring museum programming to underserved communities across the state.

Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum.

The gift from the Menomonee Falls-based retailer will support the new “MPM and Kohl’s on the Move” initiative and the continuation of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, which provides free museum access on the first Thursday of the month.

“We are proud to partner with the Milwaukee Public Museum on this exciting new traveling education initiative to bring hands-on learning and museum collections to communities across the state of Wisconsin,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of corporate communications. “The museum is an asset to our hometown and through programs like MPM and Kohl’s on the Move and Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, we are fortunate to make the museum accessible to even more children and families in our community.”

Led by a team of museum educators, MPM and Kohl’s on the Move will offer programming to schools, libraries and community centers across Wisconsin. Programs will include hands-on learning opportunities using items from the museum’s educational collections, such as butterfly specimens and microscopes, dinosaur fossils, a paleontologist’s toolkit and a mummification model.

“We are honored by Kohl’s commitment to the Milwaukee Public Museum and its support of our new educational program,” said Dennis Kois, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “As Wisconsin’s only major natural history museum, we are especially excited for the opportunity Kohl’s has given us to share our exhibits, collections, and research with families throughout the rest of the state.”

Kohl’s and its philanthropic program Kohl’s Cares have committed nearly $2 million to MPM since 2009.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm