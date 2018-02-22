Kohler provides $1 million for UW-Madison engineering studio

Kohler Co. provided $1 million in funding to create the Kohler Innovation Visualization Studio in Wendt Commons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering. Leaders from the company and college dedicated the space on Thursday.

The renovated studio space will give students a chance to use virtual and augmented reality and data modeling to turn ideas into marketable concepts.

“With the volume of data being generated by smart and connected systems, it is essential we educate our students about data analytics – from how to build smart wireless sensors to collecting and interpreting data, visualizing the data, making decisions based on the data, and securing the data,” said Ian Robertson, UW-Madison College of Engineering dean.

Cynthia Bachmann, vice president of engineering and product development for Kohler’s kitchen and bath group, said the company expects sponsoring the renovation will directly benefit Kohler’s efforts to attract engineers from UW-Madison.

“We recognize how critical it is for students to develop and use innovative thinking to create new products and technologies that address real world challenges,” Bachmann said.

Kohler has also committed to ongoing involvement in the studio and college from its employees to help students develop an innovative mindset along with technical knowledge.