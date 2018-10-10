Keith Posley named new MPS superintendnet

School board approves Posley's permanent appointment

October 10, 2018, 11:48 AM

Keith Posley, who has served as the interim leader of Milwaukee Public Schools since May, has been named the new superintendent of the school district.

The Milwaukee school board unanimously approved Posley’s appointment on Tuesday.

Posley succeeds former superintendent Darienne Driver, who left after four years at the helm of MPS to become president and chief executive officer of United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“I am excited and honored to continue my work as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools,” Posley said. “Nothing is more important than the academic success of our young people. I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, families, staff and all community friends of our students.”

Posley has worked for MPS for nearly 30 years, beginning as a school teacher and later a principal in the district. He served in various administrative roles, most recently as chief school administration officer. In that role, he oversaw all 160 MPS schools and their school leaders.

As interim superintendent, he has restructured the 2018-19 budget to restore $11 million in funding to classrooms.

This school year, Posley has developed the district’s new “Ambitious Instruction Plan,” which focuses on strong core instruction of reading, writing, and mathematics.

