Joseph Project plans general education center development on Center Street

$6 million campaign launched to redevelop building, construct new church

by

January 05, 2018, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/joseph-project-plans-general-education-center-development-on-center-street/

Greater Praise Church of God in Christ and Joseph Project are teaming up to redevelop a building on Center Street in Milwaukee that would house General Equivalency Diploma services, a daycare and other services for the workforce development program.

A rendering of the General Education Development center at Center and 54th streets.

Jerome Smith, pastor of Greater Praise Church of God in Christ and coordinator of Joseph Project, said a $6 million capital campaign has been launched to redevelop the unoccupied two-story building at 5403 W. Center Street, with plans to transform it into a general education development center.

Plans for the center include GED programming, a computer lab, a medical lab to allow participants to complete drug testing onsite, a cafe and a daycare for program participants.

That project will be paired with a plan to tear down the current Greater Praise church building across the street, at 5422 W. Center St., and construct a new church building that would stretch across the block.

Joseph Project plans to develop this building at Center and 54th streets into a GED Center.

The goal of both projects, Smith said, is “to rebuild Center Street” from 54th to 55th Streets.

“It will light the community up, it will decrease crime in the area and it will increase the visibility of what we do, how we do it and why we do it,” Smith said.

Smith said Joseph Project will partner with a higher learning institution to assist candidates with acquiring their GED at the new center, which will expedite the process and help participants get hired at higher wages. On-site daycare will also eliminate a common barrier for job-seekers, Smith said.

“We don’t provide it now, but we want to be able to,” he said. “It will cater only to JP participants for those who don’t have daycare, which hinders them from getting employment.”

A rendering of the new Greater Praise Church of God in Christ building.

Smith said he envisions the GED program, cafe and daycare generating revenue for the program.

Smith said he hopes to start construction in June of 2019, and will spend this year focused on the capital campaign.

Joseph Project was launched in 2015 as an initiative to provide job training and transportation to work for Milwaukee residents. It’s run by Greater Praise Church of God with help from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s office. Participants take five days of classes that promote life skills, including teamwork, time management, financial management, spiritual fitness, stress management and conflict resolution.

The program has helped 210 people find employment, with 160 of them still working, to date, Smith said.

Greater Praise Church of God in Christ and Joseph Project are teaming up to redevelop a building on Center Street in Milwaukee that would house General Equivalency Diploma services, a daycare and other services for the workforce development program.

A rendering of the General Education Development center at Center and 54th streets.

Jerome Smith, pastor of Greater Praise Church of God in Christ and coordinator of Joseph Project, said a $6 million capital campaign has been launched to redevelop the unoccupied two-story building at 5403 W. Center Street, with plans to transform it into a general education development center.

Plans for the center include GED programming, a computer lab, a medical lab to allow participants to complete drug testing onsite, a cafe and a daycare for program participants.

That project will be paired with a plan to tear down the current Greater Praise church building across the street, at 5422 W. Center St., and construct a new church building that would stretch across the block.

Joseph Project plans to develop this building at Center and 54th streets into a GED Center.

The goal of both projects, Smith said, is “to rebuild Center Street” from 54th to 55th Streets.

“It will light the community up, it will decrease crime in the area and it will increase the visibility of what we do, how we do it and why we do it,” Smith said.

Smith said Joseph Project will partner with a higher learning institution to assist candidates with acquiring their GED at the new center, which will expedite the process and help participants get hired at higher wages. On-site daycare will also eliminate a common barrier for job-seekers, Smith said.

“We don’t provide it now, but we want to be able to,” he said. “It will cater only to JP participants for those who don’t have daycare, which hinders them from getting employment.”

A rendering of the new Greater Praise Church of God in Christ building.

Smith said he envisions the GED program, cafe and daycare generating revenue for the program.

Smith said he hopes to start construction in June of 2019, and will spend this year focused on the capital campaign.

Joseph Project was launched in 2015 as an initiative to provide job training and transportation to work for Milwaukee residents. It’s run by Greater Praise Church of God with help from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s office. Participants take five days of classes that promote life skills, including teamwork, time management, financial management, spiritual fitness, stress management and conflict resolution.

The program has helped 210 people find employment, with 160 of them still working, to date, Smith said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am