Jeff Joerres joins ConocoPhillips board

Jeff Joerres, the former chairman and chief executive of Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, is joining the board of Texas-based ConocoPhillips, the company announced Wednesday.

Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and CEO, said the company would benefit from Joerres’ leadership experience and previous involvement on public and private boards.

“We are pleased to add a new director who brings key qualifications and skills to the current composition of the board and look forward to his guidance with respect to the company’s operations and interests,” Lance said.

Joerres is currently on the boards of The Western Union Company, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., the Boys and Girls Clubs of Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bradley Center and Kohler Co.

He also previously served on the board of Johnson Controls, helping to negotiate an executive succession plan when the company merged with Tyco International. Joerres stepped down from the JCI board in August of last year.

Joerres is also a former director and chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and led Manpower from 1999 through 2015.

He will serve on the audit, finance and directors’ affairs committees of the ConocoPhillips board. Under the terms of ConocoPhillips’ non-employee director compensation plan, the assignments allow Joerres to receive $140,000 in annual cash compensation and $220,000 in restricted stock units.