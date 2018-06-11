This photo, taken by James Conklin circa 1939, shows Holy Angels Academy at North 12th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. The site is now home to Aurora Sinai Medical Center. Holy Angels merged with Divine Savior High School to form today’s Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in 1970.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
