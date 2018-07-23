Hartford company introduces ballistic whiteboards

MobileGuard launching at educators’ conference this week

by

July 23, 2018, 11:20 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/hartford-company-introduces-ballistic-whiteboards/

Hartford-based EVERWhite, a division of Glenroy Inc., is launching a bulletproof whiteboard product called MobileGuard at a national educators’ conference this week.

The MobileGuard line of ballistic panels.

“This is a brand new product offering. We primarily offered the traditional high-quality whiteboards and corkboards,” said Jim Muth, general manager of EVERWhite.

Muth and his team will unveil the MobileGuard product at the National School Safety Conference and Exposition in Orlando tomorrow.

“We live in a world nowadays where active shooters are out there and we provide products throughout the education market with a need, obviously, for shelter in a classroom,” Muth said. “There’s not a lot of options, particularly in the classroom.”

MobileGuard is manufactured by EVERWhite using ballistic panels from Amulet Protective Technologies Inc., covered in whiteboard material and installed in a steel frame. The connections between the steel framed panels are also ballistic-resistant, Muth said. The products have blast- and bullet-resistance up to Level III criteria of the National Institute of Justice, which can resist several rounds of bullets from a handgun through a semi-automatic weapon, according to EVERWhite.

Amulet approached EVERWhite about the new supplier partnership, Muth said. EVERWhite made a “significant” investment in this new product line, and also implemented internal and external ballistic testing for the products. MobileGuard comes in two sizes, with either a stationary base or lockable casters, and extension panels and wall brackets are also available.

While there are competitors in the ballistic whiteboard space, Muth said EVERWhite’s products are set apart by their flexibility as a whiteboard and a shield.

“We are a ballistic panel system, so we’re able to interconnect multiple panels, which others cannot, and really provide a much more modular, flexible system than the single ballistic panel,” he said.

