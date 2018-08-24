Group of education nonprofits awarded $1 million to improve outcomes

Milwaukee Succeeds leading effort to mobilize community around policy change

by

August 24, 2018, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/group-of-education-nonprofits-awarded-1-million-to-improve-outcomes/

National education nonprofit StriveTogether will award $1 million over three years to a coalition of regional education organizations working to advance changes in state policy and use data to improve student outcomes.

The Wisconsin Partnership, which includes Milwaukee Succeeds, Higher Expectations for Racine County, Achieve Brown County and Building our Future in Kenosha County, will receive $350,000 annually for the next three years. It’s part of StriveTogether’s national $20 million initiative aimed at shifting public policy and helping students progress from kindergarten to postsecondary completion and finding a job.

Milwaukee Succeeds, an education initiative that is embedded at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, will lead the coalition’s effort to promote policy improvements related to early childhood education, with a focus on increasing grassroots participation in the policy process.

“It’s not just one advocacy campaign but it’s making sure each of our four respective communities have infrastructure in place to support policy improvements over the long term,” said Dave Celeta, deputy director of Milwaukee Succeeds. “The focus is on community mobilization to make sure parents, families and community members are actively involved in the policy process and their voices are at the table.”

Higher Expectations for Racine County will spearhead another effort aimed at improving access to public data related to early childhood education, K-12 education and the state’s workforce.

“We’re going to be working on improving access and integration of public data across multiple systems so there is more integration and better access, so we know what’s really working for kids,” Celeta said. “We want to ensure that we are grounding policy decisions in what actually has a positive impact on students.”

The Wisconsin Partnership is one of seven policy-focused projects nationally to be awarded grants from StriveTogether.

Celeta said the funding will provide the resources needed to make systemic change.

“We can pull partners together to identify best practices and use philanthropic dollars to support some innovation and use data to find out what’s working for kids,” he said. “But this, for us, has the potential for a breakthrough in terms of the results we can drive. At the end of the day, we can’t bring effective practices and improved outcomes to every child without making changes to policy at multiple levels. We’re incredibly excited about this work because it’s providing us a clear path to scale what could be better outcomes.”

National education nonprofit StriveTogether will award $1 million over three years to a coalition of regional education organizations working to advance changes in state policy and use data to improve student outcomes.

The Wisconsin Partnership, which includes Milwaukee Succeeds, Higher Expectations for Racine County, Achieve Brown County and Building our Future in Kenosha County, will receive $350,000 annually for the next three years. It’s part of StriveTogether’s national $20 million initiative aimed at shifting public policy and helping students progress from kindergarten to postsecondary completion and finding a job.

Milwaukee Succeeds, an education initiative that is embedded at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, will lead the coalition’s effort to promote policy improvements related to early childhood education, with a focus on increasing grassroots participation in the policy process.

“It’s not just one advocacy campaign but it’s making sure each of our four respective communities have infrastructure in place to support policy improvements over the long term,” said Dave Celeta, deputy director of Milwaukee Succeeds. “The focus is on community mobilization to make sure parents, families and community members are actively involved in the policy process and their voices are at the table.”

Higher Expectations for Racine County will spearhead another effort aimed at improving access to public data related to early childhood education, K-12 education and the state’s workforce.

“We’re going to be working on improving access and integration of public data across multiple systems so there is more integration and better access, so we know what’s really working for kids,” Celeta said. “We want to ensure that we are grounding policy decisions in what actually has a positive impact on students.”

The Wisconsin Partnership is one of seven policy-focused projects nationally to be awarded grants from StriveTogether.

Celeta said the funding will provide the resources needed to make systemic change.

“We can pull partners together to identify best practices and use philanthropic dollars to support some innovation and use data to find out what’s working for kids,” he said. “But this, for us, has the potential for a breakthrough in terms of the results we can drive. At the end of the day, we can’t bring effective practices and improved outcomes to every child without making changes to policy at multiple levels. We’re incredibly excited about this work because it’s providing us a clear path to scale what could be better outcomes.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm