Gateway Technical College launches two Foxconn-related programs

College now offering advanced manufacturing, supply chain management programs

August 07, 2018, 1:36 PM

Gateway Technical College has launched two new degree programs aimed at helping fill the pipeline of new jobs Foxconn Technology Group will bring to southeastern Wisconsin.

Photo: Gateway Technical College

The college is now enrolling students in its new advanced manufacturing and supply chain management associate degree programs, which officials said will address the needs of Foxconn and other advanced manufacturing companies in the region.

Ray Koukari, dean of Gateway’s School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology, said the new advanced manufacturing program will lead students to high-end manufacturing careers, including mechanical technicians, mechatronics technicians, maintenance process technicians, electrical service technicians and quality services.

“Anyone who possesses the skills taught in these programs will be in demand by employers,” Koukari said. “Not only that, but employers from many different industries are seeking these skills in their workers.”

Gateway will hold programs at SC Johnson integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center in Sturtevant, which will allow students to participate in real-life simulations.

“The facility will have state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 equipment, from robots to assembly lines, all interconnected through a network and a cyber security and data analysis package,” Koukari said.

The supply chain management program will train students on logistics, ordering and packaging, all of which are now driven by technology, said Joe Fullington, dean of Gateway’s School of Business and Transportation.

Program graduates will be prepared for careers as logistics specialists, supply chain associates, warehousing and material handling.

