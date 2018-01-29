Family Business Legacy Institute announces alliance with Marquette

The Family Business Legacy Institute announced a new alliance with the Marquette University College of Business Administration and Graduate School of Management as part of a shift in the organization’s work.

The organization identified a need to offer more educational programming and align with an organization “of similar cache as the UW Family Business Center,” James Baka, FBLI chairman, wrote in a letter to stakeholders.

The FBLI will be able to work with Marquette professors on the research and have access to them for event speakers. Marquette’s facilities will also give FBLI a central base to operate from and a place to offer more programming, Baka wrote.

“My thanks to Dean Brian Till for his willingness to bring about this alliance and explore what this alliance can mean for MU and the FBLI alike,” Baka wrote. “This relationship will evolve with time but both are committed to working on this relationship to make it mutually beneficial.”

Baka said the alliance brings the institute closer to an academic partner but will not change FBLI’s governance or independence. A Marquette representative may be added to FBLI’s board, but the board will remain intact with voting and direction separate from the university.

“We will continue to be funded by partners who make up our advisory board and you the families who we are clearly listening to for advice and direction,” Baka wrote.

David Borst will remain executive director and chief of operations and will be FBLI’s liaison with Marquette. Borst is also a columnist for BizTimes Milwaukee.