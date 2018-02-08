DWD awards $1.5 million for 227 people to receive job training

Five organizations, 14 businesses to benefit from funding

February 08, 2018, 1:36 PM

The state Department of Workforce Development has awarded $1.5 million to five organizations in southeastern Wisconsin to support the training of 227 people in IT and advanced manufacturing.

The grants were awarded as part of a new short-term training program that is aiming to help those with barriers to employment get into the workforce.

Grant recipients included:

  • $493,224 for Maximus to work with CompTIA to bring IT training to Milwaukee for 50 individuals.
  • $417,333 for the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association to partner with technical colleges around the state on manufacturing training programs. The grant is estimated to train 96 individuals for jobs with at least four employers.
  • $272,385 for the Center for Self-Sufficiency, in partnership with Milwaukee Area Technical College, to train 36 ex-offenders for jobs at two advanced manufacturing companies.
  • $218,868 for Racine County Human Services to train 30 ex-offenders for advanced manufacturing careers at three employers in partnership with Gateway Technical College.
  • $98,190 for the Milwaukee Area Workforce Funding Alliance to partner with MATC and the Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee on CyberSpring MKE, a program that will give IT training to 15 youth.

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and DWD secretary Ray Allen announced the grants Wednesday during an event at the Center for Self-Sufficiency in Milwaukee.

“It is projects like this that provide opportunities for the most abandoned individuals in our city and provide them access to the training and resources needed to gain livable wages and the hope and motivation to strive toward a good life,” said Carl Wesley, Center for Self-Sufficiency president and chief executive officer.

