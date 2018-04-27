Dorm for Wisconsin Lutheran’s international students planned on Bluemound Road

Wisconsin Lutheran High School is planning a three-story dormitory on West Bluemound Road, near its campus, to house international and domestic boarding students.

The dorm would be located at 8041 W. Bluemound Road, adjacent to a Pick ‘n Save grocery store on the west and single family residential homes to the east. The Honey Creek Parkway runs along the south side of the 3-acre property, which is owned by the school.

The dorm would provide much-needed housing in a modern facility for the Wisconsin Lutheran High School International students while activating the neighborhood and retail, according to documents submitted to the city’s Board of Zoning and Appeals.

The approximately 30 students are currently living in four apartment buildings and two town houses that are on the property. The buildings were constructed in the 1940s and 1950s and are inefficient, said The Rev. Kenneth Fisher, Wisconsin Lutheran president.

“Rather than put lipstick on a pig, we decided to build a new facility,” Fisher said.

The $9 million project would be constructed next year. During that time, students would live in homes the school leases, Fisher said.

International students come to the school mainly from Asia and Canada. Domestically, students also attend the school from Virginia, California and Florida, Fisher said.

“We do not believe this will have adverse impacts on the neighborhood as the development will include community and activity space for the residents and visitors,” Fisher said.

Students will live on the premises during the school year only. There will also be between three and six live-in dorm supervisors, depending on how many students are living on the property.

The BOZA board will consider the request May 3.