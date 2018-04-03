Darienne Driver leaving MPS to lead United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Will stay on through remaining school year

by

April 03, 2018, 12:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/darienne-driver-leaving-mps-to-lead-united-way-for-southeastern-michigan/

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Driver, who has led the district for four years, will leave her role to become the new president and chief executive officer of United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent and volunteer engagement committee chair.

Driver, the first woman and youngest person to hold the MPS superintendent position, will stay on with the district until July 6. She begins her new role July 9.

“This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to use the power of collective impact and equity to improve the lives of young people, their families and the communities in which they live,” Driver said in a statement Tuesday to MPS families.

Driver got her professional start in Michigan as an elementary teacher for Detroit Public Schools.

“I am excited to return to Detroit, where I began my professional career as a teacher, and to play a role in the rebirth of this great American city,” Driver said.

Prior to becoming MPS superintendent, Driver was the district’s first chief innovation officer, deputy chief of empowerment schools and coordinator of strategic management and accountability for the School District of Philadelphia, and special assistant to the superintendent for Clayton County (Georgia) Public Schools.

Driver has been involved in United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County during her four-year tenure as MPS superintendent, serving on the board and chairing the organization’s volunteer engagement committee.

Driver will replace former CEO Herman Gray, who left the United Way for Southeastern Michigan in December to chair the department of pediatrics at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

“There was no shortage of exceptional applicants vying for the role of president and CEO,” said Mark Petroff, board chair of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “The board was deliberate in finding just the right fit, and Dr. Driver’s impressive track record as a visionary, her passion for children’s education and community service, along with her connection to this community made her the right person to lead this 100-year institution forward into the next phase of creating lasting impact for those we serve throughout the tri-counties.”

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Driver, who has led the district for four years, will leave her role to become the new president and chief executive officer of United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent and volunteer engagement committee chair.

Driver, the first woman and youngest person to hold the MPS superintendent position, will stay on with the district until July 6. She begins her new role July 9.

“This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to use the power of collective impact and equity to improve the lives of young people, their families and the communities in which they live,” Driver said in a statement Tuesday to MPS families.

Driver got her professional start in Michigan as an elementary teacher for Detroit Public Schools.

“I am excited to return to Detroit, where I began my professional career as a teacher, and to play a role in the rebirth of this great American city,” Driver said.

Prior to becoming MPS superintendent, Driver was the district’s first chief innovation officer, deputy chief of empowerment schools and coordinator of strategic management and accountability for the School District of Philadelphia, and special assistant to the superintendent for Clayton County (Georgia) Public Schools.

Driver has been involved in United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County during her four-year tenure as MPS superintendent, serving on the board and chairing the organization’s volunteer engagement committee.

Driver will replace former CEO Herman Gray, who left the United Way for Southeastern Michigan in December to chair the department of pediatrics at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

“There was no shortage of exceptional applicants vying for the role of president and CEO,” said Mark Petroff, board chair of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “The board was deliberate in finding just the right fit, and Dr. Driver’s impressive track record as a visionary, her passion for children’s education and community service, along with her connection to this community made her the right person to lead this 100-year institution forward into the next phase of creating lasting impact for those we serve throughout the tri-counties.”

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Honestly….I’m surprised she lasted that long. I can’t imagine coming into a city/district with so much baggage and zero tools and support to help you make an impactful turnaround. I’m sure she will be much happier in Detroit and outside of education for awhile.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am