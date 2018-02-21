Carthage hosting three Foxconn forums on local impact

Carthage College in Kenosha plans to host three community forums over the next month to discuss the local impact of Foxconn Technology Group’s plans to build a massive LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

The discussions will run Feb. 28, March 14 and March 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room 107 of the A.W. Clausen Center for World Busines on the north end of Carthage’s campus at 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The panel topics include:

Feb. 28 – Impact on local culture and community

A panel including former Racine mayor John Dickert will discuss the local ramifications of Foxconn having “a different business culture, approach to the environment and method of broaching the community.”

A panel including former Racine mayor John Dickert will discuss the local ramifications of Foxconn having “a different business culture, approach to the environment and method of broaching the community.” March 14 – Impact on local government, geography and policy

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and other experts will discuss the potential for Foxconn related growth and stress on local infrastructure and budgets.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and other experts will discuss the potential for Foxconn related growth and stress on local infrastructure and budgets. March 21 – Foxconn in Wisconsin and beyond

A panel will discuss Foxconn related economic trends and analyze potential benefits and costs.

The events are free and open to the public. There will also be time set aside for audience questions and discussions.