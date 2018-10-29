Carroll University names new provost

Carroll University has named Mark Blegen as its new provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Blegen is the current dean of health sciences at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He replaces Joanne Passaro, who left Carroll earlier this year to become president of Metropolitan College of New York after 11 years as provost.

Blegen will assume his role at Carroll in January.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mark as our new provost and vice president of academic affairs,” said Cindy Gnadinger, president of Carroll University. “His experience in elevating the liberal arts, leading the health sciences, connecting schools and colleges, and engaging with both internal and external partners meshes seamlessly with the stated attributes sought in our next provost and vice president of academic affairs at Carroll University.”

He has experience leading efforts on strategic planning, academic initiatives, fundraising, enrollment management and complex budget planning across all degree levels.

“To have the opportunity to join such an innovative and inspiring community that holds true to its mission and the liberal arts is an incredibly exciting one,” Blegen said. “I’m looking forward to joining the Carroll team, led by Dr. Gnadinger, and working with all the students, faculty and staff on delivering, and living, that mission.”

Blegen previously worked as associate dean within the Henrietta Schmoll School of Health at St. Catherine University; department chair of nutrition and exercise sciences, and program director for exercise science. He was also previously a faculty member at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts and the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

“Mark’s educational philosophy of student-centeredness, preparing them for success in their chosen vocation, and creating a love of lifelong learning is perfectly matched to our own mission, vision and ethos,” Gnadinger said.