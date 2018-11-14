Carroll University launches analytics and business intelligence consortium

Carroll University is looking to provide data analytics expertise to help companies make sense of the massive volumes of data produced by consumers every day.

The university announced it has launched the Analytics and Business Intelligence Consortium, a membership-based organization aimed at helping organizations across various sectors engage with and manage big data.

Spearheaded by Carroll’s School of Business, the consortium will leverage the university’s faculty and alumni to provide members with data analytics expertise, educational opportunities and annual events, the university said. It will also provide students with experiential learning opportunities.

“The Analytics and Business Intelligence Consortium is first and foremost a solutions provider,” said Steven Bialek, dean of the Carroll University School of Business. “This innovative approach provides organizations with access to the expertise and tools they need to make effective decisions in regard to data management and analytics. Our goal is to become the region’s leading source of data analysis intelligence. The need is out there across all industries, from manufacturing and health care to finance, retail and more.”

John Gnadinger, a former director of engineered solutions with Johnson Controls, is founding director of the consortium.

The need for data science expertise continues to grow as companies across industries recognize the competitive advantage of using data science – or the extraction of useful information from large data sets – to make decisions, solve problems and create new products.

Other universities in the region have also recently launched initiatives related to data science.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University are partnering with Northwestern Mutual to establish a $40 million data science institute.That initiative is focused on bolstering data science education and research at the universities to prepare students for the growing career field.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering is also making a big push to grow its programs in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. Construction is underway on MSOE’s new computational science facility in the center of campus, which will house its new computer science degree program and opportunities for students to work with businesses on real-world problems using AI.