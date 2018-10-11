Carroll University awarded $2.9 million federal grant

Will launch program to steer underrepresented groups into health fields

by

October 11, 2018, 12:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/educationworkforce-development/carroll-university-awarded-2-9-million-federal-grant/

Carroll University has received a nearly $2.9 million federal grant for an initiative aimed at recruiting and preparing high school students from underrepresented populations for health-related college programs.

Photo: Carroll University

The grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration represents the university’s largest federal grant in its history. 

It will allow the university to develop a National Health Careers Opportunity Program Academy, through which it will provide academic and social supports to participating high school students. 

Carroll will partner with the United Community Center and the School District of Waukesha to identify and prepare high school juniors and seniors for allied health programs in college, such as physical therapy, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, exercise science, athletic training and public health.

The goal is to steer more integrated health care professionals into medically-underserved communities.

Carroll officials said the HCOP Academy will allow the university to expand its development of health care professionals who are skilled in holistic and culturally-sensitive care. It will also join the university’s existing programs aimed at developing more bilingual health care providers.

“The focus of the HCOP Academy aligns with the innovative, student-centered approach Carroll is taking with educationally and economically disadvantaged students,” said Jane Hopp, associate vice president for partnerships and innovation. “We are leveraging relationships and partnerships with our community to develop pipeline programs to train health care providers who will serve in medically-underserved communities. Our commitment to providing individualized support to first-generation students and underrepresented populations in our programs is something we’re passionate about as we look to the important matter of diversification of the workforce.”

The university said the HCOP Academy aligns with Carroll’s new strategic plan initiative to diversify the campus community through programming and funding support. 

Carroll University has received a nearly $2.9 million federal grant for an initiative aimed at recruiting and preparing high school students from underrepresented populations for health-related college programs.

Photo: Carroll University

The grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration represents the university’s largest federal grant in its history. 

It will allow the university to develop a National Health Careers Opportunity Program Academy, through which it will provide academic and social supports to participating high school students. 

Carroll will partner with the United Community Center and the School District of Waukesha to identify and prepare high school juniors and seniors for allied health programs in college, such as physical therapy, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, exercise science, athletic training and public health.

The goal is to steer more integrated health care professionals into medically-underserved communities.

Carroll officials said the HCOP Academy will allow the university to expand its development of health care professionals who are skilled in holistic and culturally-sensitive care. It will also join the university’s existing programs aimed at developing more bilingual health care providers.

“The focus of the HCOP Academy aligns with the innovative, student-centered approach Carroll is taking with educationally and economically disadvantaged students,” said Jane Hopp, associate vice president for partnerships and innovation. “We are leveraging relationships and partnerships with our community to develop pipeline programs to train health care providers who will serve in medically-underserved communities. Our commitment to providing individualized support to first-generation students and underrepresented populations in our programs is something we’re passionate about as we look to the important matter of diversification of the workforce.”

The university said the HCOP Academy aligns with Carroll’s new strategic plan initiative to diversify the campus community through programming and funding support. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm