Carroll University awarded $2.9 million federal grant

Carroll University has received a nearly $2.9 million federal grant for an initiative aimed at recruiting and preparing high school students from underrepresented populations for health-related college programs.

The grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration represents the university’s largest federal grant in its history.

It will allow the university to develop a National Health Careers Opportunity Program Academy, through which it will provide academic and social supports to participating high school students.

Carroll will partner with the United Community Center and the School District of Waukesha to identify and prepare high school juniors and seniors for allied health programs in college, such as physical therapy, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, exercise science, athletic training and public health.

The goal is to steer more integrated health care professionals into medically-underserved communities.

Carroll officials said the HCOP Academy will allow the university to expand its development of health care professionals who are skilled in holistic and culturally-sensitive care. It will also join the university’s existing programs aimed at developing more bilingual health care providers.

“The focus of the HCOP Academy aligns with the innovative, student-centered approach Carroll is taking with educationally and economically disadvantaged students,” said Jane Hopp, associate vice president for partnerships and innovation. “We are leveraging relationships and partnerships with our community to develop pipeline programs to train health care providers who will serve in medically-underserved communities. Our commitment to providing individualized support to first-generation students and underrepresented populations in our programs is something we’re passionate about as we look to the important matter of diversification of the workforce.”

The university said the HCOP Academy aligns with Carroll’s new strategic plan initiative to diversify the campus community through programming and funding support.