Carroll receives $1 million to boost STEM majors

Carroll University has received a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to help increase student retention and enrollment in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The program will provide $660,000 in scholarships for approximately 128 students who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in applied physics, biochemistry, computer science and mathematics.

A research team will also examine methods for improving student persistence in STEM majors.

“This grant provides us with the opportunity to greatly impact the areas of STEM in both educational and professional ways,” said Kathy Kramer, Carroll assistant professor of education. “We know that STEM programs present a rigorous curriculum for our students and we’re enthusiastic to learn whether the various components of the effort are effective at improving retention in those programs.”

At the end of the five-year program faculty will publish and present their findings to aid other small schools in increasing STEM program completion rates.