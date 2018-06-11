Bucks to hold job fair for new arena part-time hires

With plans to hire 1,200 part-time employees for the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center opening this fall, the Milwaukee Bucks will hold a job fair on June 20 in downtown Milwaukee.

The Bucks have partnered with Brookfield-based Elite Human Capital to host the job fair, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center District, located at 500 W. Wells St. It will aim at filling 600 part-time jobs in guest experience, retail, box office and security. The Bucks will begin hiring for these positions in early July.

The arena’s Chicago-based food service provider, Levy, will also participate in the job fair to review candidates for an additional 600 part-time positions in concessions and food and beverage operations.

Arena workers will earn an hourly wage of $12.50 thanks to an initiative launched in February by the Bucks and Milwaukee’s Alliance for Good Jobs. The Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization will help place more than 1,000 Milwaukee-area workers in living-wage jobs at the new arena and in its surrounding district.

“We are seeking candidates with strong work ethics and excellent customer service and problem-solving skills,” said Kelly Kauffman, senior vice president of human resources for the Milwaukee Bucks. “These employees will play a critical role in ensuring our guests have an amazing experience and want to keep coming back.”

Candidates will be interviewed by a WESC representative, and are asked to bring a printed copy of their resume. They can pre-register for the job fair by June 13 on the Bucks’ website.