Bucks, BMO Harris Bank to fund expansion of SecureFutures financial literacy program

Grant will launch program at 11 more Milwaukee locations

October 25, 2018, 12:44 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks and BMO Harris Bank announced today they will support the expansion of SecureFutures’ financial literacy program to 11 more Milwaukee locations.

The organizations are giving a total of $25,000 for the program expansion and will provide volunteers to mentor students at the new locations.

The donation will fund the launch of the program at Milwaukee Bradley Technology and Trade School, James Madison High School, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education, Milwaukee North Division, Milwaukee Reagan, Milwaukee Pulaski, Milwaukee Vincent, Carmen, SaintA and Employ Milwaukee.

“This generous commitment will allow us to reach 2,000 more teens over the next two years, equipping them with the financial fundamentals they need to secure their futures,” said Brenda Campbell, SecureFutures president and CEO.

The program teaches teens about money management practices, helping them change their spending habits at an influential age.  

“We believe in supporting financial literacy education and promoting financial well-being among our younger generations because we know the impact financial decisions have on individuals and communities,” said Jud Snyder, president of BMO Harris Equipment Finance Company and BMO’s senior executive in Milwaukee. “We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of the program to learn about financial matters and develop skills that will be essential throughout adulthood.”

As part of the partnership, the Bucks will give six tickets to every home game at Fiserv Forum this season to incentivize students in the program.

“Our partners at BMO Harris Bank share our passion and vision for positively influencing youth in our community,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, Bucks director of corporate social responsibility. “This joint commitment allows us to expand access to SecureFutures financial literacy curriculum as well as connect local professionals within our organization to more youth across Milwaukee area schools.”

